Unlike Anthony Edward’s Perpetual $2.69 Choice, Patrick Mahomes Switched Up His ‘Snack Preference’ Recently

Several top athletes often care about their own sleeping or eating habits, which can sometimes distract players. In a GQ interview from January 2023, emerging NBA superstar Anthony Edwards chose the $2.69 worth of Chester’s Hot Fries chips as one of the ten things he can’t part with. NFL star and Kansas City Chief player Patrick Mahomes also appeared in a GQ interview three weeks back and declared his love for munching Dorritos or chewing Jolly Ramper gummies. All of these interviews are available to stream on GQ Sports’ official YouTube page.

Most athletes in the sports industry are expected to maintain strict diets in order to maintain their body shape. However, at other times, a little wiggle from players such as Ant and Mahomes can definitely be let slide in!

Anthony Edwards and Patrick Mahomes can never let go of their snacking habits

Emerging Minnesota Timberwolves’ star player Anthony Edwards recently revealed his snacking choice. Though he maintains the best of his shape, he still can’t live without one snack. In an interview with GQ, Ant revealed how he would munch down three bags a day of $2.69 Chester’s Hot Chips, making it 21 in a week.

“The best chips that was ever made since I was like five years old. I prefer these over any chips in the world. Probably eat like three a day. You do the math, what is that, like 21 bags? Yeah I eat probably more though, depending on how my day is..”

This emotion is equally shared by the Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes as well. In a recent GQ interview from three weeks back, the Kansas City quarterback revealed how he prefers a range of snacking options, from Doritos to Jolly Rancher gummies.

“I have to keep my body in shape. So, no one tell my trainer this or the Chiefs. But I am a big snacker, I like to eat a lot of chips, candy, whatever it is, especially at nighttime, which I know is the worst part of the day to eat snacks. I used to grab a purple bag of Doritos. I used to be a cool ranch guy but now I’m on the purple bag. Or, I grab some gummies, with like the Jolly Rancher gummies. Green’s my favorite flavor, or Starburst. I know there is a lot of debate, but the red one is definitely the best.”

Surely, these players’ snacking habits never seem to impact their performances respectively. Patrick Mahomes has been a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs ever since his draft in 2017. On the other hand, Anthony Edwards is also proving to be a valuable asset for the Wolves, leading them through playoff contention through the seasons.

Candy connoisseur Giannis Antetokounmpo loves dunking Oreos in milk

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo also has his best choices when it comes to snacking options. The Greek Freak recently purchased a majority stake in the Canadian candy business, The Candy Funhouse. Aside from that, Giannis also revealed how much he loves eating Oreos with milk as a snack option.

Giannis learned about this new way of snacking from a kid who taught him this game-changer technique. The Greek Freak was so impressed with this, he was even ready to include this snacking option on the Thanksgiving menu. When a reporter asked him about this, Giannis gleefully replied that this would be a snack for him for every night.