“Us three know what it takes”: Klay Thompson expresses faith in Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and co to get back on track after a spate of Warriors losses

Klay Thompson believes that with Draymond Green back, the Warriors can rally around Stephen Curry and co for another deep playoff run.

The Golden State Warriors have been on an undeniable skid ever since their defensive dynamo Draymond went down with an injury back in January. Green is the life and soul of their defense, which was the league’s top-rated defense before his injury-enforced absence.

Stephen Curry is also not on his MVP form from early on in the season. Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and the other important Warriors role players have also seen their games take a few steps back in Dray’s absence.

It is clear that the squad needs its defensive coordinator and engine back – soon, at that. Klay Thompson expressed this selfsame sentiment yesterday during the post-game presser.

Klay Thompson talks about the importance and impact of Draymond Green

The Warriors have finished 5-5 in their last 10 games, slipping to 3rd place in the West. However, bolstered by a 47-point night by Stephen Curry, they managed to take the dub on his birthday last night.

Klay Thompson expressed confidence in the Warriors’ hometeam trio of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph to be able to bring the Larry O’Brien trophy back to the Bay Area after a yearlong gap:

“I have confidence in our team to win a ring, and us 3 know what it takes. So do other guys on our roster. We all have the same goal in mind.”

Klay is confident that he, Steph and Draymond can win another championship: “Us three know what it takes.” pic.twitter.com/2CB4PZoOuy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 15, 2022

Golden State have conceded 100+ points in 9 of their last 10 games thus far. They will need to heavily pull their socks up, because even with Draymond Green back, there are some offensive issues to be resolved.

Their 3-point shooting is, of course, one of their major concerns. They were the league’s most efficient 3-point shooting team when they won their championships. The expectation is that they’ll get back somewhere close to that level by the playoffs.