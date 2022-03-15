Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs Indiana Pacers? Memphis Grizzlies release back injury report for their MVP candidate

Ja Morant is questionable for the Memphis Grizzlies’ upcoming match against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

The Memphis Grizzlies will play the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Tuesday evening, but they will be without their best player.

This season, the Memphis Grizzlies have been playing out of their minds, exceeding all expectations along the way. The team is performing so well that they have a slim chance of breaking the long-standing franchise record for most wins in a single season.

Also, Read – “Whether we’re the 2 seed or the 3 seed, we’re going to win the championship!”: Draymond Green has absolute confidence that a healthy Warriors would win the 2022 NBA Championship

Last month, Morant played (and started) in his first career All-Star Game, and he has led the Grizzlies to a fantastic season.

They are the Western Conference’s second seed, with a 47-22 record in 69 games played, and are currently on a three-game winning streak.

Morant is averaging 27.5 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists.

Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs the Indiana Pacers? Memphis Grizzlies release injury report

All-Star point guard, Ja Morant is listed as doubtful due to a back injury, and his status for the game is doubtful.

Morant finished Sunday’s game against the Thunder with 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 assists, and five rebounds in 33 minutes, but he also presumably suffered a back injury.

#Grizzles star Ja Morant is doubtful to play against the #Pacers due to back soreness. 📸 me https://t.co/GkeeqEi4C7 pic.twitter.com/29bLSnRkya — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) March 14, 2022

Morant has been dealing with back issues this season and is unlikely to play on Tuesday.

With Morant unlikely to suit up, expect Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane to take on larger roles in the offense.

Also, Read – “Joel Embiid better than Nikola Jokic??? Yeah, probably a good call on the delete”: Nuggets’ Twitter handle hysterically puts an end to Sixers’ handle as the latter tries trolling the Serbian international

The Grizzlies still have home games against Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Golden State, Phoenix, and Boston. The team will also face tough road opponents in Utah and Denver.