“USA Against the World”: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Floats Ideas for Future of NBA All-Star Game After Return to East vs West Format

On December 18, NBA commissioner Adam Silver joined the Pacers’ commentary crew during the Indiana Pacers-Los Angeles Clippers tussle. During the discussion, he reflected upon the elephant in the room called the All-Star game. The marquee game has lost all its charm largely because of the lack of defense and one-tone offensive showing. Therefore, an innovative Silver is looking to revive its lost reputation.

The All-Star game recently shifted to a pick-up format where a team captain selects his preferred players. However, it hasn’t worked out at all and the league has been searching for ways to assuage the criticism directed at the high-profile event. They brought back the East-West match-up to reignite the interest.

However, as per Adam Silver, the league needs to do much more. Silver acknowledged that primarily the players need to do much better to attract attention to the game. Apart from that, he has been crafting some long-term maneuvers that incentivize them to do so.

“I think long-term, we need to start looking at some other ideas. We’ve talked about, for example, the Ryder Cup-type format, USA against the World,” revealed the NBA Commissioner.

Silver admitted that there are some challenges to the format, however, with around 30% of the players being overseas, they can work something. If this becomes a reality, then the world team can give a lot of trouble to the USA. During the last five seasons, Cameroon-born Joel Embiid(2023), Serbian Nikola Jokic(2022,2021), and Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo(2020, 2019) have notched the MVP honors. Add Slovenian Luka Doncic and Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the mix, and that is the current NBA MVP ladder.

Therefore, the top five talents belong to the “World” team. The chance of an “upset” against the aging top USA talent is huge. These ideas are flowing in Silver’s mind because of the deflated 2023 All-Star Game.

Team LeBron and Team Giannis played matador defense and the fans were subjected to an endless stream of uncontested long-range shots and wide-open dunks. Therefore, in October, the league did away with this format and brought back the traditional East vs West format.

NBA Superstars are facing stern criticism

Because of such underwhelming showings, the US elite talent has come under scrutiny. Critics have pointed out how the USA-based league NBA’s championship can’t be called a world championship. One of the fiercest critics, American track-field phenom Noah Lyles spiced up the conversation during the offseason. He questioned the arrogance of champions from a USA-based Association calling themselves “world champions”.

The USA vs World format can be a way for the USA elite players to get back at critics like Lyles. If they win against the stacked world team, maybe they would prove, they still have the best collective talent. Hence, they can don the “world champion” hat.

However, the criticism about the NBA elite talent’s attitude during the All-Star game has been fierce within the league too. Michael Malone, who was the head coach of Team LeBron, called the 2023 All-Star game, “the worst basketball game ever played.” Such words from the coach of the reigning champions and the one who watched the game from the sideline indeed ring alarm bells.