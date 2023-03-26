Vanessa Bryant Makes Heartwarming Gesture to LSU Women’s Basketball With a Gift of Kobe Bryant’s “Grinch” Shoes”

Images of Kobe Bryant shooting with his Kobe Grinch 6s on feet and his wife Vanessa Bryant at the 72nd NBA All-Star game

Kobe Bryant might be long gone but his legacy will perhaps live on forever. Since his untimely demise 3 years ago, his legend has only grown with time. His shoe line remains one of Nike’s prized assets. But more than that they represent what he stood for hard work.

And in a bid to inspire the next generation of women in basketball, his wife Vanessa Bryant decided to send his most legendary pair to LSU, for all the students on the team.

More than a wholesome gesture for the LSU women’s basketball team. Vanessa’s gift is a rare pair of sneakers considered among the holy grail of Nike shoes. The Kobe 6 Grinches.

The pair were worn by the Mamba in a Christmas game, it is a coveted shoe, and for the whole team to receive a pair thanks to Vanessa? The Los Angeles Lakers legend wouldn’t have it any other way.

Vanessa Bryant’s gesture is meant to inspire the next generation of women’s basketball

The world is currently diverting its attention toward the NCAA tournament or March Madness, as it is referred to colloquially. And the spotlight is equally bright on Women’s basketball this year, even at the collegiate level.

LSU is currently seeded 3rd in the Elite Eight and is facing a tough Miami side who are seeded 9th. In order to inspire them, Vanessa Bryant sent them the shoes.

LSU Women’s team were gifted Kobe 6 Grinches from Vanessa Bryant 💜💛 (via @LSUwbkb)pic.twitter.com/lFOfENXQpn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 25, 2023

As a girl dad, Kobe himself would have wanted nothing more than this. For Vanessa to continue honoring his legacy in this way is beautiful to see. There is no reason to believe that now, LSU won’t go on to win.

However, there is no guarantee of that but they will surely be feeling inspired.

Kobe Bryant: A doting girl dad and a champion for the WNBA

Kobe Bryant was a dad to 4 girls. And there was no better example of a girl dad. And this gesture is something he himself would have done.

After his demise, many people had come out telling stories about how Bryant gave them advice on raising daughters.

Bryant’s own kids often tell them in grandeur. When he passed away, along with his daughter Gianna, the world lost a beacon for women’s basketball.

Kobe was a big supporter of the WNBA, in fact, in his last public appearance, he wore a hoodie with the WNBA logo on it. Gianna, with all her skill, was supposed to play in the WNBA. Souls that were taken too soon. But perhaps their endeavors might inspire another generation.