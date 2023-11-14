Stephen Curry Leaves Warriors Fans Concerned After ‘Worrying’ Injury Update Ahead of In-Season Tournament Game Against Timberwolves

Nov 12, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds his leg as he goes down on the floor during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have lost three straight games after an impressive 6-2 start to the season. Dropping a game to the Nuggets on the road, Stephen Curry and co. came back home and dropped back-to-back games to the Cavaliers and Timberwolves. Tomorrow, they host the Minnesota Timberwolves again for their 2nd game of the In-Season Tournament.

Mere hours before the Warriors take on Anthony Edwards and his Wolves, Anthony Slater of The Athletic dropped a concerning injury update about Stephen Curry. According to Slater’s tweet, Steph is questionable for tomorrow night with right knee soreness.

This update couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Warriors fans. The team is trying to stop a 3-game skid from extending, and their only hope so far this season might not even suit up tomorrow. He might have picked up the injury when a Wolves player bumped into him on a drive to the basket.

Despite a somewhat good start to the season, one of the most worrying stats about the team is that no one has scored more than 20 points for the Warriors this season except Steph. Dario Saric is the one who came the closest, scoring 20 against the Thunder. However, no other player has scored 20 or more for the Dubs this season, highlighting the pressure that has been put on Curry every single time the team takes the floor.

If Curry is out for the In-Season Tournament game, the chances of the Warriors progressing to 2-0 in the tournament will get rather tough.

Malika Andrews shares concerning Stephen Curry stat

The Golden State Warriors are facing some terrible shooting struggles early in the season. This is affecting the team’s scoring potential, and everyone has struggled except one man: Stephen Curry. According to a stat shared by ESPN’s Malika Andrews, there have been 125 players who have scored more than 20 points this season. This would mean just over 4 players per team who have scored 20+ points. However, the Warriors just have one, and the rest 124 are spread over the other 29 teams.

At the same time, another stat on Twitter showed how Steph himself is outscoring Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, and Andrew Wiggins combined.

Numbers like these should be concerning for the Warriors’ coaches and the locker room as well. It’s time for someone to step up and help Steph out and contribute towards becoming a consistent 2nd option the team can rely on.