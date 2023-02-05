Vanessa Bryant Said Kobe Bryant Played Through Injuries for Fans That Wanted to See him Once  

Jul 18, 2003; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (right) and wife Vanessa Bryant at press conference to discuss sexual assault allegations at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Kobe Bryant was the kind of player who would go the extra mile for the people who supported him. Throughout his 20-year NBA career, he was a force. Even at the end he never slowed down. As a result, he was constantly plagued with injuries at the end of his career.

Bryant faced two big injuries – an Achilles tear and a fractured knee. Because of that, his last few years were painful, to say the least. Fans would constantly see Bryant wear heavy bags of ice on his knees and joints.

He was bandaged often times and his playing time was restricted. Despite all this, Bryant always tried his best to make it to games and play them.

Vanessa Bryant’s emotional recollection of her husband’s love for basketball is a tearjerker

When Vanessa Bryant had to accept Kobe Bryant’s posthumous honor at the Hall of Fame ceremony, there was no soul with a dry eye. Tears flowed as a beloved wife talked about her husband’s love for the game.

She also talked about why Kobe was always playing through injuries. And when the two had this conversation, Bryant would answer, “What about the fans who saved up to see me play just once?”.

And if that answer doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about Kobe, we don’t know what will. Bryant’s undying love for the game and for the people who supported him is what made him who he was.

Kobe Bryant once made free throws with a torn Achilles

We all know this story, which is the epitome of Bryant being, well, Bryant. Kobe tore his Achilles tendon in a game against the Golden State Warriors.

And with two minutes left to play, he tried to will his way. However, his tendon had snapped completely. Despite that, he would go to the free-throw line. Hobbling.

Kobe sunk both his free throws and the Lakers won the game 118-116. A testament to the lengths he was willing to go to. And it was just beautiful watching his wife, Vanessa Bryant give a speech that reminded of his love for the game.

