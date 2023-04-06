“Wherever We Fall, We’ll Be Ready To Go!”: LeBron James Shows Faith in Lakers, Expects Solid Playoff Run

Apr 5, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and guard D’Angelo Russell (1) talk with referees Marc Davis (8) and Karl Lane (77) as LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) watches in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers made their way back home to face the Clippers. Well, technically, they were still on the road as it was Clippers who had the home court at Crypto.com arena tonight. LeBron James and the Lakers couldn’t keep up their excellent recent streak, as they fell short to the Clippers 125-118.

After a slow first half, LeBron lit up the court in the 2nd half. He finished the night with a game-high 33 points and had 8 rebounds, 7 assists, a block, and a steal to go along with it. One thing that plagued Bron tonight was the turnovers. He had six of them. Despite that, there was a time in the 2nd half when it seemed like the Lakers would complete the 24-point comeback, things went south after Anthony Davis lost his sizzle.

After the game, Bron talked to the press, where he spoke about the upcoming postseason.

LeBron James shows confidence in the Lakers and believes the team is ready for playoffs

Playing their first game against Russell Westbrook since the trade, the Lakers had the same game plan for him as the Warriors did. They left him open, and the future Hall-of-Famer knocked those shots down. Russ had his fun with it, pointing at Bron after making his shots.

Every jumper Russ drilled meant the Lakers lost their chance to rise to the 5th seed. After the game, LeBron James was asked about the seeding and how the team worked to avoid the play-in tournament. What Bron said should give a lot of hope to the Lakers fans.

“Wherever we end up that’s where we end up. It’s been like 4 or 5 seasons in one for us… Wherever we fall, we’ll be ready to go.”

With two games left to go, the Lakers are certain to make the play-in tournament. However, can they push to a playoff seed?

Can the Lakers get a playoff seed?

With two games left for the Clippers, Warriors, and Lakers, nothing is set in stone yet. The Lakers are a game behind both the Clippers and the Warriors. They hold the tiebreaker over the Dubs, but not against the Clippers.

Now, if they were to get a playoff seed, the Lakers need to win both their remaining contests(Suns and Jazz). At the same time, they would have to hope that the Warriors lose both their games(Kings and Trailblazers). Else, they can hope that the Clippers lose both their games(Trailblazers and Suns).

There are a lot of ifs involved in this equation, but the possibility of seeing the Lakers at a 5th or a 6th seed isn’t totally out of the picture yet.