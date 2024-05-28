mobile app bar

‘Vengeful’ Victor Wembanyama Goes At Troll From 187 Weeks Ago For Doubting His Abilities

Sourav Bose
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
'Vengeful' Victor Wembanyama Goes At Troll From 187 Weeks Ago For Doubting His Abilities

Apr 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a victory over the Denver Nuggets at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since coming into the NBA last year, Victor Wembanyama has silenced his doubters with all kinds of magnificent displays. However, the youngster’s desire to prove his worth has always carried the risk of going too far. And sure enough, one such instance occurred recently when the San Antonio Spurs star called out one of his trolls for doubting his capabilities.

The situation circled a 187-week-old Instagram post by an account, highlighting the prowess of a 16-year-old Wemby. At that time, a different fan had raised question marks over the then teenager’s ability in the comments, stating, “He not gone do none of that in the NBA”. Evidently, it caught the eyes of the Spurs rookie at least a few days ago, prompting him to hit back at the doubter, declaring, “Why not?”.

This hilarious instance caught the eyes of the NBA followers. Consequently, a fan account named YKB uploaded a screenshot of the exchange on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption, “Wemby cooked that man”.

This yet again provided a glimpse into his competitive mindset as a youngster. After turning the heads of the critics with his on-court displays, Wemby is now likely on a mission to ensure the same with his off-court antics. So, the 20-year-old probably didn’t think much of it while responding to a comment that is over three years old.

Additionally, during those years, the Frenchman didn’t have a CV to highlight his worth to the world. This is likely why, he chose to remain level-headed back in those times, focusing entirely on the craft. But now, the tables have turned.

Victor Wembanyama can now back his words with actions

Shortly after entering the NBA, his high ceiling as a basketball player became evident to the world. After initially struggling a bit to adapt to the conditions of the league, the rookie rose through the ranks quickly. As a result, by the end of the regular season, Wemby won over his doubters while injecting fear into the hearts of his opponents.

His impressive rookie season stat line reflected precisely this. Despite averaging just 29.7 minutes on the court, the Spurs star recorded 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game. These majestic displays also earned him the 2024 ROTY accolade while keeping him in the conversation for the DPOY award throughout the campaign.

These achievements hint at how Wemby will remain one of the frontrunners to become the face of the NBA in the coming years. After all, considering how brilliant his performances are already, that day may not be too far in the future.

Post Edited By:Tonoy Sengupta

About the author

Sourav Bose

Sourav Bose

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sourav, a seasoned NBA journalist at the SportsRush, discovered his profound love for basketball through the brilliance of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. With over 600 articles in his career, he has established himself as a dedicated and prolific writer in the field. Influenced by 'The Last Dance' documentary and the anime 'Slam Dunk,' Sourav's passion for basketball is marked by insightful observations and a comprehensive understanding of the sport's history. Beyond his role as a journalist, he delves into the strategic dimensions of sports management and explores literature in his spare time, reflecting a well-rounded approach to his craft. Sourav's journey is characterized by a commitment to unraveling the intricacies of basketball and sports in general, making him a reliable source for NBA enthusiasts and a seasoned observer of the sports landscape.

Read more from Sourav Bose

Share this article

Don’t miss these