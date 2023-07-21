‘Tired’ Of Stephen Curry Praise, Kevin Durant Goes Off On Grant Williams For Not Acknowledging His Off Ball Movement: “There Is Film, Please Go Watch”

There are many players who like to go off the grid during the offseason. Kevin Durant, on the other hand, uses his free time to reply to all his haters on social media. Always famously remembered for using a burner account, Durant is the most active on Twitter. The Phoenix Suns superstar spammed a tweet that questioned his ability to be a versatile player. As @TommyGunnNBA elaborated on Grant Williams’ recent praises towards Stephen Curry, the Twitter user received several replies from KD himself.

Advertisement

In only this offseason, Kevin Durant has spent numerous hours on the social media platform. Earlier in June, the Slim Reaper ripped apart a user who questioned his integrity. Only a few days later, the 2014 Most Valuable Player had an NSFW rant when he joined a Twitter Space discussion that was titled “Kevin Durant is not Top 5”.

Kevin Durant believes that his game is versatile

Grant Williams recently made an appearance on the Tidal League and compared the difficulties of guarding Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. After calling the 6-foot-10 Forward “the hardest person to guard”, Williams labeled Curry as the “most impactful player on a team in the league.” @TommyGunnNBA replied to this clip posted by @ClutchPoints and tried to explain his understanding of the differences between the two icons’ games.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TommyGunnNBA/status/1682120237809033216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After stating that Steph was a threat with and without the ball, the user mentioned that the Durantula was the most difficult to guard in isolation. Even though the user didn’t really criticize the two-time Finals MVP, he seemed to have gotten offended. The Suns’ star ripped apart the user by stating that he also played off-the-ball.

Y’all have to stop actin like I don’t come off pindowns and play off the ball. There is film, please go watch brother.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KDTrey5/status/1682163079747112962?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Clarifying that he wasn’t comparing his game to Curry’s, KD just made sure that people knew about his versatile game.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KDTrey5/status/1682171541759614976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

KD is not wrong. People often consider him to be a one-on-one scorer. However, it is impossible to be one of the most lethal offensive maestros of the game without having a versatile game. Irrespective of what the nay-sayers claim, the former Texas Longhorn is a three-level scorer with an impressively deep offensive arsenal.

KD has played with several All-Star teammates but has only won alongside Stephen Curry

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players in the modern NBA. The 34-year-old has also been fortunate enough to share the court with some of the most talented players in the league. During his stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Durant was able to share the locker room with Russell Westbrook and James Harden. When playing for the Brooklyn Nets, KD’s teammates were Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Representing the Arizona side, the four-time scoring champ played alongside Chris Paul and Devin Booker. For the upcoming season, Durant will share the floor with Bradley Beal. Despite playing against a plethora of talented stars, Kevin has only won the NBA Championship when played alongside Stephen Curry for the Golden State Warriors.