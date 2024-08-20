Victor Wembanyama and Co. Could Challenge Team USA in the 2028 Olympics, Says Gilbert Arenas

The French basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama took the loss against Team USA in the Finals very personally and delivered a warning for teams for the upcoming Olympics. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas believes that there’s a lot of credibility in that threat and that the USA Basketball should be careful about facing France in 2028.

On a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, the three-time All-Star said that since France is wounded by the loss in the gold medal game, they will put their best foot forward after a four-year preparation for the 2028 Olympics. Wemby also had the same threat for his opponents in the NBA as well and Arenas believes that people should be worried.

“What he said is a fuc*n’ big threat and if I’m the USA, I’m worried for 2028. Not about the rest of the countries, f**k them, just France itself. You played them well, their best player is 20 years old. He’s going to be 24, the next time you see him, but his supporting cast is also going to be 23-24.”

USA Basketball’s men’s team got the job done in Paris while keeping a clean sheet throughout the tournament. The players received praise from all over the world for their dominance against some of the best teams. However, it has also set them up for the next challenge which will take place in LA in 2028.

Arenas said that there will be multiple seven-footers on that team which will be a defensive nightmare for any opposition. So, Wemby’s reaction, “I’m learning, and I’m worried for the opponents in a couple of years…everywhere,” might just be as dangerous as it sounds right now. Other panelists on the pod also chimed in with their takes.

Brandon Jennings said that the way Wemby was crying after the loss tells him that even at the age of 20, he was not willing to go easy on himself, despite facing the best players in the world. Rashad McCants agreed with the narrative and stated that the Spurs star will come for the kill in 2028.

Wembanyama praised for his strong emotions

The competition level in basketball for the Paris Olympics was one of the best that’s ever seen. While most people had Team USA winning the gold even before the tournament started, some of their opponents showed that they don’t care about the stature of NBA stars as they just another opponent for them.

After a hard-fought gold medal game when Wemby had to settle for silver, he was overpowered by his emotions and was seen crying. NBA analyst, Amin Elhassan, during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, applauded the 20-year-old for his efforts in carrying his team so close to victory.

He said, “He seemed to be the guy that was hit the hardest with that loss. Other French players were like, ‘We did our best, whatever.’ Victor Wembanyama looked crushed by that. And I like that. It reminded me of All-Star weekend like, ‘This guy cares.”

Now with Wemby charged up for 2028, it’ll be a tougher battle for Team USA to win gold at home.