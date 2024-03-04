Victor Wembanyama Claims He Doesn’t Relay Any Disappointment In Himself To His Teammates To Avoid ‘Negative Vibes’

The rookie NBA campaign of Victor Wembanyama has revealed multiple facets of his character over time while capturing his development. One such instance occurred recently as he claimed to hold onto his disappointments to himself to avoid ‘negative vibes’ within the roster. This displayed his rapid growth as a youngster as he started embracing the title of the face of the San Antonio Spurs franchise.

Following the conclusion of their recent 117-105 home win against the Indiana Pacers, the Frenchman elaborated on his viewpoint. He highlighted his refusal to shake his head after missing any shot to refrain from spreading doubts among his teammates. The 20-year-old admittedly decided to maintain this stance to keep the energy and confidence of the squad high during the games.

This instance added volume to his rise as a leadership figure within the team as the NBA witnessed glimpses of it earlier this year. Following their home defeat to the Washington Wizards on 29th January, Wemby had publicly emphasized the importance of a tougher mentality. During an interview with ESPN, he advocated for higher standards at the Spurs while candidly reflecting on the reality.

“We’ve got to get strong mentally to get to the next game. A seemingly easier game than the previous one, we still need to come in with the same motivation. I think we maybe were mentally tired because of the two last efforts but we’ve got to get strong because it’s not acceptable,” the international center mentioned. His statements reveal his objective standpoint in the chaos as the franchise’s head coach Gregg Popovich applauded him for this quality. “We all see the skills, whether it’s blocking shots or making an important three, making a steal, whatever it might be, but the most, not surprising, but unique quality he has at his age is the composure,” Coach Pop stated recently.

Interestingly, the recent performances of the 2023 draft pick have been able to back his words to a large extent. Despite the team’s lackluster form, the 7ft 4″ youngster has averaged 24 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 5 blocks, and 2.7 steals since the All-Star break. This provides a holistic glance into his growth as a player as the international star also leads the rookie of the year race.

Hence, Wemby’s first year in the NBA has set a new benchmark within the league. Despite missing out on the All-Star selection due to the competition in the West, the Le Chesnay-born has kept a positive outlook on the entire matter. The Spurs have truly found a talent who embodies their philosophy. Thus, the pressure shifts on the franchise to provide him with the necessary conditions to succeed.