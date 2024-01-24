Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Suns? Mavericks Release Injury Report Amidst Clash for 6th Seed

Jan 22, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) brings the ball up the court during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks began their two-game homestand with a 119-110 loss against the Boston Celtics. Now, as the team prepares to host the in-form Phoenix Suns, the Mavs will be looking to prevent a third straight loss at the American Airlines Center. However, the addition of Luka Doncic to the team’s latest injury report has raised concerns for Dallas fans.

Advertisement

Luka Doncic missed out on three games recently due to an ankle sprain. As a result, the Slovenian superstar was sidelined for the clashes against the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans. However, Doncic returned from injury subsequently, suiting up for the games since 17th January. He played in the Mavs’ last game against the Celtics as well, putting up a dominant 33-18-13 performance.

Advertisement

However, Luka has been listed as “questionable” due to his lower back tightness ahead of the clash against Kevin Durant and Co., as per Mavs’ latest injury report. Joining Doncic on the injury report, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, and Dante Exum are also listed as “questionable”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoeyMistretta_/status/1749879424667828434?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Dallas side will need their star duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic against a Suns team that is on a six game winning streak. The Mavs are currently one game behind the Suns and a win against the Desert team will bring them within touching distance of the desired sixth spot.

Irving is also dealing with a thumb injury that he picked up in the first quarter of the Celtics game. However, reports have indicated that he’ll probably be available for tonight’s contest.

The Mavericks have a losing record without Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is having a great campaign. Set to make another All-Star and All-NBA selection, he is averaging 33.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 9.3 assists. Doncic’s productive outings have been the major reason behind the Texas side having a successful campaign.

Advertisement

However, without him on the lineup, the Mavericks have been playing like a lottery-bound team. This season, the Dallas side has had to play seven games with Luka sidelined. While they managed to grab three wins, the Mavericks sustained embarrassing losses against the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies, the Rockets, the Wolves, and the Pelicans.

The Dallas Mavericks will be in for yet another challenging bout because the Phoenix Suns are entering the contest without any major injuries. With Frank Vogel’s boys on a six-game winning streak, it is no surprise that the Arizona side is being considered the favorites going into the game.

A win at this stage of the season is extremely crucial for the Mavs. Judging by the importance of this fixture, Luka Doncic will try to show up for the contest unless his condition deteriorates.