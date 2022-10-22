footer logo
HomeSearch

Nikola Jokic is Chasing Wilt Chamberlain, notches 77th Triple Double Against Steph Curry and the Warriors

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Sat Oct 22 2022

Nikola Jokic is Chasing Wilt Chamberlain, notches 77th Triple Double Against Steph Curry and the Warriors

Oct 21, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) gestures during the first half of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic was a force tonight. He recorded his first triple-double of the season and is now just one shy of passing Wilt Chamberlain.

The Golden State Warriors recorded their first loss of the season. And it came at the hands of one Nikola Jokic. The Serbian center was in the form of his life. Dishing out key passes and making clutch shots.

He spoiled a near-perfect start for the Warriors. Stephen Curry had a decent night scoring 34 but it wasn’t enough. The Nuggets took a healthy lead by scoring 70 in the first half and the Warriors just couldn’t close the gap.

The Joker was front and center, leading the line. He notched his first triple-double of the season. And made plays that are simply highlight-reel-worthy. He is also closing in on a long-time record.

Also read: Nikola Jovic, Who Has Yet to Complete His High School, Already Passes Like Niokla Jokic

Nikola Jokic’s game involved some stunning passes and highlight-reel-worthy play

Take look at this shot, Jokic has virtually no space and is locked down by a defensive juggernaut like Draymond Green. He puts up a high-arc shot, for the long two. Prowess.

Only Jokic could have made a shot like this.

He also made this pass, full-court to restore the lead back to 3. He did this just a few seconds after the Warriors closed in on the gap.

And he made this pass.

Safe to say, he didn’t just come to the Chase Center to play, he came to dominate. The Joker is here to remind everyone he is the reigning MVP. And the Nuggets are not too far off from a championship.

Also read: Nikola Jokic and Bradley Beal Are the Only Two Players in Nba History With Contracts Worth $250 Million

Just one triple-double away from greatness, Nikola Jokic looms closer to Wilt Chamberlain.

It is highly unusual for centers to be this productive. The key attribute most centers lack is passing ability. Nikola Jokic has that in spades.

His 26-12-10 was the 77th triple-double of this career and he is just one shy of touching Wilt Chamberlain’s record. Talk about reaching the summit of greatness.

For all intents and purposes, we will see Nikola pass Wilt in the next 10 odd games. It could be sooner too. Either way, we will be keeping an eye. Stay tuned to this space to see when Jokic passes Wilt the Stilt!

Also read: “I Want To Be The Tim Duncan Of The Denver Nuggets”: Nikola Jokic’s Confession on Idolizing The Fundamental

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam