Victor Wembanyama Expands Upon His ‘Alien’ Nickname

Victor Wembanyama had been a viral sensation way before his NBA debut. In February 2023, a few months before Draft Night, LeBron James conferred the then 19-year-old with the ‘Alien’ nickname because of his unique and extraterrestrial abilities. Even ‘The Chosen One’ had never seen someone like Wemby before. Recently, Wemby divulged some details about his famous nickname during an interview on the French YouTube show HugoDécrypte – Grands formats.

The 20-year-old disclosed that he prefers the moniker because he loves the flavor of the novelty present in it. After all, you never know what to expect from an ‘Alien’. Something new can always come to the horizon, reflecting the essence of his unpredictable playing style.

Wembanyama loves the idea that, what he brings to the table is unprecedented and hence, so bizarre to many. Here is the English translation of what he said about his nickname.

“The alien means something new, unknown, strange, and it’s also what I’m trying to bring to the game, my team, and even just in general. I always try to bring something different to people… I attach great importance to originality and being unique.”

The nickname aptly justifies what we see from him on the hardwood. At 7’4”, Wembanyama has guard-like handles and shooting abilities. In addition, his slashing abilities resemble a Wing. He can also throw it down at the rim like an athletic Center.

Apart from that, his ability to defend both inside and outside makes him an all-around dominator. This description barely touches the surface.

During the 2023-24 season, NBA legend Kevin Garnett was astounded by Wemby’s otherworldly skills. He couldn’t fathom a giant like him pulling off a tough dribble-move like Shammgod, which is usually restricted to dribbling wizards like Kyrie Irving and Jamal Crawford.

Meanwhile, ‘The Alien’ is not just a moniker, it has become the French sensation’s brand identity. Wembanyama-related merchandise, including his signature shoes, has employed the nickname as their go-to logo. Wemby’s Nike signature shoes released in May adopted the Alien logo.

Recently, Nike released a hard-hitting ad campaign centered around the ‘Alien’ nickname, which likens witnessing Wemby to encountering an otherworldly being. In the video, Wembanyama can be seen making a terrific behind-the-back move before throwing down a rim-rattling jam.

A highlighted commentary in the video remarks how he is the first player to tally at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, and 1 steal per game in a season. A voiceover in the video also says, “I believe aliens are real. They hoop among us.”

The ad campaign brilliantly encapsulates the Wemby experience. He has not left fans in awe of what he can do. All these reactions are just one year into his NBA debut, there is much more to come.