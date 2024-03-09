Victor Wembanyama Injury Report: Spurs Release an Update on the ROTY Candidate Ahead of Warriors Clash

The San Antonio Spurs will be facing the Golden State Warriors tonight on the road. Having lost their last game to the Sacramento Kings, the Spurs will look to turn things around as they play back-to-back games against the Warriors. Dwelling at the bottom of the Western Conference, the Spurs will have their work cut out against a resurgent Dubs team, especially with Victor Wembanyama making the Spurs’ injury report.

As per the Spurs’ recent injury report, Victor Wembanyama has been ruled ‘OUT’ for the Warriors game at Chase Center tonight. Wembanyama will not be suiting up for tonight’s game due to a sprain in his right ankle.

The Spurs have lost their last two games as they prepare to face off against the Warriors tonight. This will be the second time San Antonio faces the Warriors this season, having lost their previous matchup against the team back in November.

Victor Wembanyama is his team’s leader in scoring, rebounding, and blocks so far this season. So, not having the Rookie of the Year hopeful in their lineup will surely hurt the Spurs’ chances of coming out on top. However, given how Wembanyama has been able to exceed all expectations, it isn’t that difficult to understand why the Spurs do not want to take any chances when it comes to his health.

The French sensation has been making big strides since the All-Star break, having turned up the heat in recent games. He had been shooting 40% from beyond the arc in his last 20 games of the season. Not to mention, having games with stat lines no one has ever achieved before in the league. Wembanyama is truly a unicorn acquisition and the Spurs will take no chances to jeopardize the health of their future franchise cornerstone.

The Warriors will be without Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors are coming into this game after suffering a disappointing loss to the Chicago Bulls in their previous matchup. To make matters even more interesting, Warriors star guard Stephen Curry has also been listed ‘out’ for the Spurs game tonight due to a sprain in his right ankle.

While the San Antonio Spurs may not looking to make the playoffs this year, the same cannot be said for the Warriors, who are currently in the tenth spot in the Western Conference. Golden State currently has a 33-29 record, just half a game behind the Lakers.

Given that the Dubs will be playing back-to-back games against San Antonio, Steve Kerr and his boys will look to make the most of these two matchups to improve their overall season record and their conference standings.

Tune into NBCA-BA at 8:30 PM ET to see the Golden State Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center tonight.