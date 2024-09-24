“Victor Wembanyama Is Coming”: ESPN Insider Predicts “Play-In Race, at Worst” for San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) smiles at San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Spurs are expected to take a massive leap in the upcoming season. In addition to reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama taking a step forward, there’s palpable excitement about the Frenchman teaming up with veteran guard Chris Paul, who signed a one-year deal with the franchise this offseason. Many believe the duo will wreak havoc on the league, including Zach Lowe.

On an episode of ESPN’s NBA Today, the analyst claimed that with Wembanyama leading the charge, the team could end their five-year playoff drought in the upcoming campaign. However, he added that their fortunes hinge heavily on Paul’s availability. He said,

“Wemby [Victor Wembanyama] is coming! If the Spurs have a moderate level of health this year, I’m telling you, we’re going to get to April, and they’re going to be in the play-in race at worst. He’s just too good, he’s going to be too good… Knock on wood for CP’s [Chris Paul] health, he’s old. I’m sorry Chris, I’m sorry!”

The veteran point guard’s fitness has been a concern over the past four years. He played 70 of the Suns’ 72 regular season games in the 2020-21 season but has since failed to hit that mark, despite the league reverting to 82 games.

He played 65 games in the 2021-22 campaign, 59 the following year, and only 58 with 18 starts with the Warriors last season. At 39, Paul is still impactful as a floor general. However, concerns about his availability persist.

As critical as the veteran point guard is expected to be, the Spurs’ fortunes rely solely on whether Wembanyama can develop offensively, while also being as impactful on defense as last season. He finished second in the race for the Defensive Player of the Year award behind compatriot Rudy Gobert, who was benched in the Spurs star’s favor during the Paris Olympics.

Victor Wembanyama was France’s best standout star at the Olympics

After starting both centers in the group stage, France opted to bench Gobert and start Wembanyama in the knockout rounds. He repaid their faith with three exceptional performances, averaging 14.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.3 assists.

He was incredible in the final against Team USA, finishing the game with 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal on 57.9% from the floor. Despite his efforts, the home team couldn’t pull off the upset against the star-studded roster.

However, it put the stars on Team USA and the world on notice. Wembanyama’s exceptional rookie campaign and his stellar Olympic performance were only a trailer of things to come from the Frenchman.