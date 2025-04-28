“Something Just Ain’t Right”: Marcellus Wiley Breaks Down the Recent Shannon Sharpe Scandal

Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos former tight end Shannon Sharpe in attendance against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

From his infamous Instagram Live debacle to the fact that he remains unmarried at the age of 56, much has been made about Shannon Sharpe’s love life. Unfortunately, those conversations took a turn for the worse after the NFL hall of famer was faced with a $50 million lawsuit pertaining to assault, s*xual assault, battery, and s*xual battery.

The former player turned analyst and podcast host has since announced that he will be temporarily stepping away from his role at ESPN. Sharpe has since denied the allegations made by the OnlyFans model, named Gabriella Zuniga, labeling the allegations as “false and disruptive.”

For better or worse, everyone in the football world is talking about it, including the former Pro Bowler, Marcellus Wiley. After hearing the initial story, Wiley admitted that the details of the case “made my spidey senses go off.”

“Something just ain’t right. With the timing of the settlement offer, the allegations, and even the temporary leave of absence… Either Shannon got played… Or, we, us, you and me, are getting played as well.”

While only those involved are fully aware of what happened, Wiley doesn’t believe that the details of the narrative are fully adding up. Citing the recent reports that suggested Sharpe was closing in on a $100 million deal for the rights to his media empire, the former defensive end suggested that the allegations could be more about finances than anything else.

In a day and age where lawsuits are as frivolous as anything else, Wiley felt obligated to ponder on the legitimacy of the claims.

“Did she know that that deal was happening? Or she didn’t know? Because on Friday it was reported and on Sunday she filed… What happened between Friday and Sunday?”

While the rule of the law is innocent until proven guilty, Sharpe certainly hasn’t done himself any favors by being involved in similar instances in the past.

Shannon Sharpe reportedly threatened to kill his girlfriend

Following his scandalous broadcast on Instagram Live, according to the filings that were submitted, Sharpe became increasingly violent towards his partner. Amongst the various allegations contained within the filing, it is claimed that the former Denver Bronco displayed several instances of aggression, going as far as to communicate threats of physical harm.

“Yelling at her, controlling her, forcibly grabbing her by the neck when he got upset, saying he was going to ”kill her,” and asserting dominance became the norm,” the report said.

Sharpe’s attorney also confirmed that the Hall of Famer made an offer of at least $10 million to settle the case out of court. According to the DailyMail.com, the Las Vegas Metro Police are not currently investigating the matter.