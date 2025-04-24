Shannon Sharpe Decides to Step Away From ESPN for the Entire NBA Playoffs Amid Court Battle

Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe looks on in the second half of the in season tournament championship final between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

ESPN’s First Take panel will be without one of its main voices for the entirety of the NBA playoffs. Shannon Sharpe announced he will be taking an extended leave of absence from the company amid an ongoing court battle.

Advertisement

In recent days, Sharpe has received serious accusations of sexual assault and battery. The plaintiff is 20-year-old Gabriella Zuniga. She filed a civil lawsuit seeking $50 million in damages, claiming Sharpe became abusive in their relationship.

Sharpe and Zuniga began their consensual relationship in 2023. However, she claims things took a turn for the worse, highlighting separate incidents in September and October 2024, along with one in January 2025. Zuniga’s legal representation is Tony Buzbee, who recently represented more than 50 plaintiffs in lawsuits against Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

Nonetheless, the NFL legend has adamantly refuted the claims, calling them false. Sharpe and his legal team are stating that Buzbee orchestrated the lawsuit to exploit Sharpe for money, similar to a recent case involving rapper Jay-Z.

In the effort to defend his name and image, he will be taking time away from ESPN to focus on this legal matter. He made this announcement in a social media post on X.

“The relationship in question was 100% consensual,” Sharpe said. “At this juncture, I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties.”

Sharpe hopes to return to the ESPN platform in August for the beginning of the 2025-2026 NFL Preseason.

This news may come as a disappointment to many, since Sharpe is a fan favorite on First Take. However, this matter takes priority over sports for Sharpe and all the parties involved. No further updates regarding the case have been presented at this time.