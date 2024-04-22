Caleb Williams Aims Higher Than CJ Stroud’s Rookie Season With the Texans

Caleb Williams has been the center of attraction of the 2024 NFL Draft buzz, expected as the top overall pick this year. Amidst the chatter, the USC alumnus has been excited and vocal about bringing a significant change in the landscape with his unconventional approach, like skipping the medical exam at the NFL Combine. If drafted top of the class, Williams aims to accomplish much more with the Chicago Bears in his debut year.

In a recent appearance on the ‘Pivot Podcast‘, a comparison arose between Caleb Williams and Houston Texans quarterback- CJ Stroud. Stroud took home the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award this year, despite being the 2nd overall pick. Fred Taylor, the podcast host, asked Williams if he could replicate Stroud’s level of success in his first year. The 2022 Heisman winner had nothing but confidence for his first year with the Chicago Bears. ‘‘I wanna be better. It’s my thing,” added Williams in his initial reply.

Substantiating his plan, he continued, “The plan is for the Bears to draft me,” he added, “…and handling all of that the way it needs to be handled and get as far as I can, in you know, in close as I can to February.”

Caleb Williams listed everything flat out that he intends to do better as a Bear in 2024. Williams has planned to accomplish a lot from working harder to getting in the playbook and from handling everything physically and mentally to sleep and nutrition. Though this appears like a lot prima facie, CJ Stroud has a lot more to boast especially with his numbers.

CJ Stroud‘s 15 game appearances account for a total of 4,108 passing yards, and 23 touchdowns, with just five interceptions. His completion rate stands at 63.9% with an average of 273.9 passing yards per game along with his achievement of becoming the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win a playoff game. But, Caleb Williams wants to step up the game with more accomplishments and an NFL icon’s trajectory to chase.

Caleb Williams Eyes the Career Trajectory of Tom Brady in the NFL

Tom Brady‘s achievements in the league are no news. The seven-time Super Bowl champion succeeded in getting an SB win for the Patriots in his first year as the starting quarterback. For Caleb Williams, it is not just the wins but also the longevity of sustaining in the league for 20 years as Brady did. Moreover, the top prospect, who is known for his fabulous playmaking, also intends to have ‘a place that loves ball‘.

Amidst plan for his near future, Williams also has retirement plans laid out. His image as a creative quarterback also reflects in his personal life as he intends to have a country-side life, much like Tim Duncan, after his exit from the league.

“I did want to live in LA. I never dreamed of kind of living like this,” explained Williams, adding, “I dream of living out [of] the country also when I’m done playing and disappearing like Tim Duncan.”

It’s hard to believe that someone like Caleb Williams, who appears to be a massive star in the making could disappear. Again, for someone who aims to replicate Brady, Williams would still have a lot of zeal after his exit from the league. Whatever it is, it is still a story waiting to unfold, with its first chapter set to begin on April 25-27 in Detroit.