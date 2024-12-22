Victor Wembanyama Surpasses Stephen Curry, James Harden in Impressive 3-Point Feat

Victor Wembanyama continues to amaze his teammates and fans alike. En route to a mammoth 30-point, 10-block night against the Portland Trailblazers, the French phenom made four 3-pointers. With the third 3-pointer, Wembanyama reached 200 career 3-pointers made in the NBA.

Advertisement

Having played just 94 regular season games, Victor Wembanyama became the 15th fastest player in NBA History to achieve this milestone. It took Wembanyama 601 attempts to knock down 200 3-pointers going 33.27% from the deep. For a 7-foot-4 forward to shoot at such a clip is great, but what’s more impressive is that his numbers are improving with every single game.

The Spurs sophomore shot 32.5% from the deep in his rookie season but has already jumped to 34.3% in his second year. The numbers for this year also include his rough start to the year from behind the 3-point line. If we exclude that, his numbers might cross the 40% range.

At the same time, Wembanyama overtook some 3-point legends while making 200 3-pointers. According to Jordan Howenstine of the Spurs, Wemby got to 200 3s faster than Stephen Curry, James Harden, and Ray Allen.

Victor Wembanyama is officially faster to 200 career three-pointers than Stephen Curry, James Harden and Ray Allen (the Top 3 in threes in NBA history). — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) December 22, 2024

Steph, Harden, and Allen stand as the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in the all-time 3-pointers made list. For Wemby to surpass them in any 3-point record is a major accomplishment.

Comparing Wembanyama, Curry, and Harden’s first 200 3s

Stephen Curry and James Harden were both drafted in 2009. Back then, 3-pointers were a part of the game but did not hold the same importance they do today. The two aforementioned players are a big reason for the change in mentality.

Despite being guards, Steph and Harden attempted 380 and 248 3s in their rookie seasons respectively. On the other hand, Wemby, a center, took 394 3-pointer attempts in his rookie season. The freedom to let the ball fly from behind the arc has changed the game, which makes many wonder what Steph or Harden’s numbers have been if they started off in this era.

Now comparing their path to their first 200 3-pointers, here are the numbers: