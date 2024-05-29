mobile app bar

Victor Wembanyama’s ‘Fire’ Rookie Season Excites Potential 2024 NBA Lottery Pick About French National Team

Sourav Bose
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Victor Wembanyama’s ‘Fire’ Rookie Season Excites Potential 2024 NBA Lottery Pick about French National Team

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama‘s spectacular rookie season has ignited the fire in the hearts of several NBA aspirants. One of them, his countryman Alex Sarr, has emerged as one of the top names on this list. The teenager also seemed excited about the French national team, outlining his thoughts on a potentially prosperous future.

During his latest appearance on Podcast P with Paul Georgethe 19-year-old mentioned, “Obviously, I wanna make as much impact as he [Victor Wembanyama] did in the league. I think what he did this year, he met the expectations that were given to him and it’s really fire. He makes me think about our national team two or three years from now and it’s exciting”.

This captured the youngster’s ambitious nature while shedding light on his dream of representing his nation alongside Wemby in the future. The duo started planting its seeds four years back when they first met during a summer camp. They have even stayed in touch since then, highlighting their closeness alongside similarities in thought processes.

This connection could also aid Sarr during his impending rookie campaign. The French teenager is touted as a top prospect coming into the 2024 NBA Draft. As a result, he could face challenges similar to what Wemby did after entering the league. Under such conditions, the latter’s recommendations could help Sarr out, potentially strengthening their bond further.

These situations only point towards a brighter future for the French national team, adding volume to the youngster’s beliefs.

Victor Wembanyama is already a foot into the process

The 2024 ROTY has recently started preparing for the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics. In a French squad filled with veterans and experienced players, Wemby emerges as a ray of hope for his nation. His presence in the roster also marks the initiation of a transition period, making the fans hopeful of a remarkable future.

Sarr’s addition to this setup could solidify the team’s status as a resurging giant in the global circuit. If the two French sensations get enough time to work on their combinations, it could lead to one-sided dominance for the national team in the coming years.

French basketball enthusiasts have all the reasons to hope for a marvelous future; whereas, the rest of the world’s worries continue to compound. This paves the way for an interesting premise on the international stage, with the winning odds gradually tilting towards France.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Sourav Bose

Sourav Bose

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sourav, a seasoned NBA journalist at the SportsRush, discovered his profound love for basketball through the brilliance of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. With over 600 articles in his career, he has established himself as a dedicated and prolific writer in the field. Influenced by 'The Last Dance' documentary and the anime 'Slam Dunk,' Sourav's passion for basketball is marked by insightful observations and a comprehensive understanding of the sport's history. Beyond his role as a journalist, he delves into the strategic dimensions of sports management and explores literature in his spare time, reflecting a well-rounded approach to his craft. Sourav's journey is characterized by a commitment to unraveling the intricacies of basketball and sports in general, making him a reliable source for NBA enthusiasts and a seasoned observer of the sports landscape.

Read more from Sourav Bose

Share this article

Don’t miss these