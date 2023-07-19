Having Fined Stephen Curry $100 per Turnover, Mother Sonya Curry Almost Cost Him His Chance at Davidson Over a Text on His Phone

May 10, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs his mother Sonya Cory after defeating the Houston Rockets in game six of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry was raised in a strict household, with parents Dell and Sonya Curry being extremely disciplinarian in raising their kids. They wanted Steph to be the best in his skills and would enforce the same in the harshest way possible. To improve Steph’s skills, mother Sonya, would charge him $100 for every turnover he costs in any game. Another strict moment with his mom came during Steph’s college recruitment when a text message almost ruined his chance to attend Davidson College.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry resolved his turnover numbers with a simple bet with his mom in 2013. Starting from that year, Curry’s mother bet him to pay $100 per turnover if he made more than 3 in a game. Interestingly, Sonya Curry was able to fleece $7600 off her son by the end of the 2014 season.

Stephen Curry almost lost his chance at Davidson College due to a text message

Stephen Curry wanted to follow in his parent’s footsteps and study at Virginia Tech. However, he couldn’t manage a walk-in admission or a scholarship. Davidson College was the only institution willing to accept Stephen Curry despite his lean frame.

Advertisement

Like every strict parent, Stephen’s mother, Sonya, liked to keep her son in check. This would also include regularly checking his cell phone and blocking any illicit material that would wrongly influence Steph. However, Steph’s inability to access his cell phone almost cost him his chance at Davidson.

Davidson’s basketball team coach Bob McKillop tried to reach Curry multiple times. However, due to another one of Steph’s disciplinary timeouts at home, McKillop grew concerned if he was considering some other college.

Explaining this incident, Stephen Curry told his coach that his mother, Sonya, had confiscated his phone for ten days. According to Sonya Curry, Steph had received a text message on his cell phone with a curse word. Indeed, Sonya was not a fan of her son being influenced by such illicit elements. Explaining the same to the TODAY Show host Hoda Kotb, Curry said:

“Not handling my business at home. The priorities. We had a very disciplined house with chores and making sure we understood that playing basketball was a privilege.”

Advertisement

Indeed, all such discipline paid off in making Stephen Curry the world-class player he is today. His new documentary, ‘ Stephen Curry: Underrated’ will be released worldwide on Apple TV+ this Friday. This documentary promises to give an inside scoop on how Curry became the world-renowned athlete he is today.

Steph had proved his legendary status right from his time playing college ball

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest athletes of his alma mater, Davidson College. Since being recruited in 2006, he had left no stone unturned to prove his potential. In a meeting with Davidson alumni, Coach McKillop had once remarked, “Wait till you see Steph Curry. He is something special.” Indeed Steph was special, having made a mark as the NCAA scoring leader and named consensus to the first All-American team during his college career.

In 2022, Curry completed his degree at Davidson, graduating with Bachelor’s degree in sociology. This qualified him for his jersey to be retired, with the Wildcats officially paying homage to their star player. Besides this, Curry was also inducted into Davidson’s athletic hall of fame. Perhaps, all such disciplinary measures and strict rules enforced by his parents finally paid off for Curry in the long run.