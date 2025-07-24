Leaving Out Kyrie Irving, John Wall Lists His Top-5 Point Guards Currently in the NBA

Dec 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) talks with Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. The Celtics won 130-125 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that the point guard position is the most competitive in the NBA. Every single season, someone deserving an All-Star or All-NBA selection misses out just due to the overwhelming amount talent. But a handful truly are above the rest. Former Washington Wizards star John Wall shared who he thinks are currently the best five.

As a 5x All-Star and 1x All-NBA team member, John Wall spent time being a top-five point guard during his career. Unfortunately, injuries forced his career to end prematurely, but his love for basketball hasn’t faded away.

Wall continues to watch the game closely from the sidelines. He observes the tremendous talents he played against himself and has noticed some new faces on the court too. In an appearance on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s The Dawg Talk Podcast, Wall was tasked with listing the top five current point guards. Before he could do so, he needed some clarity.

The NBA has changed considerably since Wall played his first game. Many teams have adopted a positionless style of play or are transitioning to forwards with point guard-like skills, so he found it difficult to answer right away.

“What’s your qualification for a point guard?” Wall asked. “Cooper Flagg might bring the ball up next year.”

The Dawg Talk crew came to a consensus decision that a point guard in today’s NBA is the one who makes the decisions offensively. Under that understanding, Wall then provided his top five: “I’ll go SGA. Got to go Luka. Got to go Jalen Brunson, got to put Haliburton. And you got to have Steph.”

Wall was aware that one key player was missing from his list: “But I could put Kyrie in there when he was healthy. People forget when AD got there, that one game against Houston, it opened eyes. If they can stay healthy, it’s going to be scary.”

The Dallas Mavericks guard will miss the majority of the 2025-26 season while rehabbing from a torn ACL. When Irving was on the court this past season, he was sensational. The 9x All-Star averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 47.3% shooting from the field.

Though he didn’t specify which player would lose their spot on his list once Irving returns to full health, Wall made sure to give Kyrie the praise he deserves.