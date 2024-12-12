mobile app bar

Why Is Andrew Wiggins Not Playing Tonight vs Houston Rockets? Warriors Star’s Absence From NBA Cup Quarterfinal Explained

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Why Is Andrew Wiggins Not Playing Tonight vs Houston Rockets? Warriors Star’s Absence From NBA Cup Quarterfinal Explained

Dec 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) makes a three point basket against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are playing the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center tonight. The visitors have received a minor setback right before the quarter-final of the NBA Cup. Their star player Andrew Wiggins will not be able to lace up for the franchise in the important game.

The injury report ahead of the game had Wiggins listed as ‘Questionable.’ However, many thought he could get past his ankle issues ahead of the quarter-final. Right before the game, when the starting lineup was released, fans were shocked that Wiggins would sit this one out. Wiggins will be out due to right ankle impingement.

Wiggins has been struggling with his ankle recently. He was featured on the injury report with the same. Anthony Slater reported ahead of the Rockets game, “Andrew Wiggins remains out. Still not ready after testing his ankle pregame.” The starting lineup for the game includes Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green.

Dalton Johnson also reported on the Wiggins situation. He said, “The latest is that the Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins. He is officially out tonight. He was ‘Questionable’ on the injury report. Steve Kerr did say yesterday at practice, ‘He’s ready to go.’” However, upon further inspection, the Warriors coaching staff decided otherwise.

This is the second straight game that Wiggins will be missing for his franchise. The last time he played was against the Minnesota Timberwolves where he had to leave mid-game. In the second matchup against the Wolves, Wiggins didn’t play. The Warriors ended up winning the second game after losing the first one.

Post Edited By:Raahib Singh

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Share this article

Don’t miss these