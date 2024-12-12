Why Is Andrew Wiggins Not Playing Tonight vs Houston Rockets? Warriors Star’s Absence From NBA Cup Quarterfinal Explained

The Golden State Warriors are playing the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center tonight. The visitors have received a minor setback right before the quarter-final of the NBA Cup. Their star player Andrew Wiggins will not be able to lace up for the franchise in the important game.

The injury report ahead of the game had Wiggins listed as ‘Questionable.’ However, many thought he could get past his ankle issues ahead of the quarter-final. Right before the game, when the starting lineup was released, fans were shocked that Wiggins would sit this one out. Wiggins will be out due to right ankle impingement.

Wiggins has been struggling with his ankle recently. He was featured on the injury report with the same. Anthony Slater reported ahead of the Rockets game, “Andrew Wiggins remains out. Still not ready after testing his ankle pregame.” The starting lineup for the game includes Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green.

The Warriors are sticking small vs Rockets tonight with their starters Steph Curry

Buddy Hield

Gary Payton II

Jonathan Kuminga

Draymond Green — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 12, 2024

Dalton Johnson also reported on the Wiggins situation. He said, “The latest is that the Warriors will be without Andrew Wiggins. He is officially out tonight. He was ‘Questionable’ on the injury report. Steve Kerr did say yesterday at practice, ‘He’s ready to go.’” However, upon further inspection, the Warriors coaching staff decided otherwise.

This is the second straight game that Wiggins will be missing for his franchise. The last time he played was against the Minnesota Timberwolves where he had to leave mid-game. In the second matchup against the Wolves, Wiggins didn’t play. The Warriors ended up winning the second game after losing the first one.