“Tamper”: LeBron James’ Cryptic Tweet after Kyrie Irving’s Trade Request Likely a Hint for Lakers Fans

Oct 17, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) meet after the Cavs beat the Celtics 102-99 at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving, in the last few seasons, has always remained in the prime-time news for one antic or the other. This time, fortunately, it is a little less complicated than his Anti-Vaccination stand. That being said, it will still be a huge problem for the Brooklyn Nets who were looking like a solid playoff team.

However, Kyrie Irving, who has demanded a trade, is now ready to leave the Franchise. This might come as a shock to Nets fans who were convinced Kevin Durant and Irving’s partnership would not be fractured.

Yet, while it is a piece of shocking news for the league and Nets fans, LeBron James and his cryptic tweet point towards a possible Lakers trade, and gold and purple fans are ecstatic already.

LeBron James’ Cryptic Tweet a hint of Kyrie Irving joining the Lakers?

Not soon after reports of Kyrie’s demands, LeBron posted a signature LBJ cryptic email. Though it had just two emojis and not a single word, the tweet was enough to cause a stir in the NBA community.

Knowing LeBron James and his usual antics, there is a high chance this is a reveal tweet for Kyrie joining forces with him in the Lakers. Kyle Kuzma and NBA fans believe Irving is on his way to LA already. They debated whether Irving is honestly on his way to LA or not. However, there were a few that were not happy with the possibility of Kyrie donning the gold and purple.

You shameless as hell, keep tampering though. https://t.co/OlYr2hsAgL — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 3, 2023

I can’t believe Rob Pelinka’s going to end up being right all along for holding onto those picks…. https://t.co/xvJSIgsPlA — Wildes (@kevinwildes) February 3, 2023

That “Lakers and Nets are finalizing a deal to send Kyrie Irving to LA, sources tell ESPN” tweet is gonna hit different https://t.co/nZOvuXQDzK pic.twitter.com/tLansws4m5 — LeBron Fact Check (@LeBronFactCheck) February 3, 2023

Kyrie wants to see you break that record in person homie 👑 — James Blair (@jamesblair06) February 3, 2023

Basically @Lakers he’s letting you know… Make the move for @KyrieIrving by all means necessary WITHOUT losing @AntDavis23 https://t.co/rHGsfzCF2L — Episode9Jedi (@TheEpisode9Jedi) February 4, 2023

Would Kyrie fit well in LA?

Since leaving Cleveland to be his own superstar, Kyrie Irving has become closer to LeBron James. Their ever-growing bond also influenced rumors of Kai’s trade to LA in the off-season. However, this time, it seems a lot more plausible.

In all fairness, Irving is everything the Lakers need. He is a capable guard who can create his own shots and influence the team even as a playmaker. Moreover, Kyrie is exactly the kind of shooter the Lakers need at the moment.

With Rui Hachimura’s addition to the squad and Anthony Davis’s return, an Irving trade is all this team needs to turn things around. Even Magic Johnson thinks the same. He took to his Twitter and shared his approval for a Kyrie to LA trade.

Personally, I’d love to see Kyrie in the purple and gold. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 3, 2023

In all honesty, if Kyrie ends up joining LeBron and AD in LA, the Lakers can again be one of the top franchises. Do you think Kyrie is coming to LA next?

