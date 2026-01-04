mobile app bar

Wally Szczerbiak Torches Joel Embiid’s ‘Unnecessary’ Theatrics: “Old Man Game Now”

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Joel Embiid and Wally Szczerbiak

For the first time in years, Joel Embiid looks like he’s in the NBA to play, not just to warm the bench with a pair of crutches on either side of him. He’s consistently logging minutes and playing well. Embiid is starting to look like his old self again, but that, too, has drawn criticism from personalities like Wally Szczerbiak, who seem annoyed by the way he behaves.

In the seven games he’s played in December, Embiid has averaged 25.9 points per game, which although not astronomical, shows that the former MVP is slowly getting back to his best. But the theatrics he resorts to after burying a shot are getting on the nerves of Szczerbiak.

After Embiid’s 26-point performance against the New York Knicks on Saturday, the former NBA All-Star went on record to call the big man a “drama king”.

“Every time he makes a basket, he makes a facial expression,” Szczerbiak said. “It’s a arm waving, it’s a leg kicking, it’s a drama king…like what is he doing?”

Szczerbiak, an analyst for the Knicks, was reacting to Embiid screaming after his layups against New York. This was simply his way of trying to get fouls, something he did even in his prime. Szczerbiak wants him to change.

“You got an and-1, you’re big & strong, we know that,” he added. “Here it’s his 1st dunk of season & he’s happy? He’s talented. He knows how to bait officials, old man game now”

It’s understandable why Szczerbiak was annoyed. After all, the team he was calling the game for got battered by Embiid and the 76ers. New York lost by 11 points, with Tyrese Maxey scoring 36 and VJ Edgecombe adding 26, alongside Embiid’s 26.

The 76ers are now 19–14 and look like real contenders for postseason success. They may not go all the way and win it all, but they should have a genuine shot at making a deep postseason run. New York, meanwhile, has now lost three in a row. It’s not time for the alarm bells to ring yet, as they’re still 23–12, but it is something that should raise concern.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these