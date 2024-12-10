“Rockets, Cavaliers, and Hawks”: 3 Suitable Trade Destinations for Jimmy Butler Named by Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler’s time in Miami is likely coming to a close. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Heat are reportedly looking to trade the veteran forward before the deadline in February and the six-time All-Star is open to leaving the team. However, he wants to join a team that’s contending for the NBA title and has seemingly zeroed in on a move to the Warriors, Mavericks, or Rockets. However, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams believe there are two other teams he should be open to joining.

On FanDuel TV’s Run It Back show, Parsons suggested that Butler should consider joining the Cavaliers because they fit his requirement of wanting to play for a title contender and are a team that could use an upgrade at the forward position. He said,

“I think there are two teams on the rise that are young enough and good enough that need small forwards. I think it’s the Houston Rockets. He fits that culture. He fits that DNA… And the Cleveland Cavaliers. They’ve needed a small forward since LeBron James left. He kind of gives them that toughness.”

Williams added that one of his former teams could also benefit from Butler’s services. He said,

“The Atlanta Hawks are a sleeper pick as well.”

Several teams would be keen on adding Butler to their roster, but only a handful have the means to trade for him. The six-time All-Star is making $48 million this season. The Rockets have enough young players and big contracts to make a trade work. They could offer Jabari Smith Jr., Dillon Brooks, and Steven Adams and land the forward.

Cleveland is not in the same position. The Heat could ask for Darius Garland or Evan Mobley, but the Cavaliers likely wouldn’t entertain parting ways with either. They could offer Caris LeVert and several other filler contracts, but Miami probably won’t accept that deal.

The Hawks aren’t in a position to contend for the title this season, so they likely wouldn’t make a move for the veteran. The Warriors could try to land Butler. They were deep in trade talks with the Clippers for Paul George in the offseason. However, a move didn’t materialize.

But it outlined their intent to add a veteran forward and the Heat superstar fits the bill. But they have been urged not to sign him.

Butler to the Warriors doesn’t move the needle

On the All The Smoke podcast, Matt Barnes and Trevor Ariza dissuaded the Warriors from trading for Butler. When asked what he’d do if he were the team’s general manager, the latter said,

“I will wait. I will slow down. Playing the way they play, with that culture, it’s a different culture.”

The duo agreed that Butler would fit better in Houston. Ariza, a former Rockets star, believes the veteran forward is exactly what the young roster needs.

While the Heat have announced their intention to trade Butler, no deal is imminent. It remains to be seen whether the five aforementioned teams make a move for the forward or if another franchise steals him from under their noses.