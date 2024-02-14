“Want to Play Together for Steve Kerr”: LeBron James and Steph Curry’s Long Conversations on Teaming Up Emboldened Warriors, Per Brian Windhorst

Since the past few weeks, there has been growing uncertainty regarding LeBron James‘ next destination after the Lakers. While some speculated James was going to the New York Knicks, others believed that he would move to the same team that drafts his son Bronny in the 2024 draft. However, according to ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst, LeBron James and Stephen Curry had conversations about wanting to play together for coach Steve Kerr, which prompted a lot of drama before the deadline.

Windhorst recently revealed on First Take, “LeBron and Steph have been actually thinking about playing together for months. They actually want to play together for Steve Kerr. And that is something that they want to see happen, where they can win something that would be meaningful and engage basketball fans around the world.” The clip of this telecast was uploaded on X by the handle Awful Announcing.

However, Windhorst delivered a perfect anti-climax after dropping the bombshell. The catch is that Steph and LeBron discussed playing together in the USA Men’s basketball team at the Paris Olympics this summer under coach Kerr. James and Curry have both been listed in the player pool for Team USA’s 2024 Olympics campaign and will be looking forward to bringing home a Gold after their embarrassing defeat in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Windhorst also revealed how Draymond Green had asked his agent Rich Paul, who also represents LeBron James, if the King could play for the Warriors. However, Paul quickly turned down the request to reveal further info, stating it wasn’t possible at the moment. Windy believes that the rumors of Steph and Bron talking at length actually emboldened the Warriors to think they can get LeBron to sign for the Warriors to team up with Steph.

According to reports, the Dubs even initiated conversations with the Lakers’ management to facilitate the deal. But LeBron reportedly turned down the trade offer.

Skip Bayless believes that LeBron James would never be traded to the Warriors

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless believes that LeBron James getting traded to the Warriors would be the last thing that could have happened. James has set his base in Los Angeles for a reason, to stay close to his son Bronny, who plays for USC.

Speaking about the same, Bayless added, “LeBron could’ve made this happen because he holds all the cards. But 2 things are true: Bronny plays at USC, and AD is star power.”

Moreover, Bayless thinks LeBron has a better chance of winning a championship as a Laker, having a top-five player like Anthony Davis with him, rather than going to the Warriors.