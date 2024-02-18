Wanting To Save $2000 More Often, Jayson Tatum Proposes A New Rule For Technical Fouls Granted If He Were NBA Commissioner

Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Eastern Conference forward Jayson Tatum (0) of the Boston Celtics talk to the press during NBA All Star practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has received a lot of backlash and criticism in the past few years over how the games are officiated. While there aren’t as many questionable calls as there once were, fans, analysts and even players have been vocal about how frequently they have been getting technical fouls over minuscule things while on the court. So, here is Jayson Tatum giving a simple solution if he ever became the league’s commissioner.

Jayson Tatum recently sat down with the media for a press conference during this All-Star Weekend. That is when the Boston Celtics forward gave an interesting insight into what he would do if he ever became the commissioner.

“If you get a tech for overreacting to a call that was deemed incorrect, you should get your money back.”

Playing a high-octane game with momentum riding on every play on the court, players are bound to get emotional over certain calls. While the call may be right, some players tend to jaw at officials nonetheless.

But Jayson Tatum came up with an insightful solution if the call made by the official on the court is deemed incorrect. According to Tatum, if the initial call is found to be incorrect or is revised after a replay or a coach’s challenge, the technical foul handed to a player should be taken back as well.

The league charges $2000 for the first five technical fouls handed to players in the league. If the players exceed more than five technical fouls in the season, they will have to pay $3000 for each foul up to their 10th tech. After their 10th technical foul of the season, every tech holds a $4000 penalty and every tech after number 16 has a $5000 penalty that the player has to pay, along with a one-game suspension as well.

So, when Tatum brought up this point, it certainly did make a lot of sense. If the call is overturned then the technical handed to players for contesting the call should be rescinded as well. Let’s see if the NBPA or the National Basketball Players’ Association does consider it this offseason and makes a case for it to the league.

The officials in the league handing out technical fouls with such ease has been an issue both players and fans have been upset with. So, apart from Jayson Tatum, other NBA stars were also asked to give their views on this.

When asked Kawhi Leonard about one rule he could change in the league, this is what The Klaw had to say.

“What type of questions are these? … What do people usually say?”

Even Devin Booker had a hilarious interaction when asked about one rule he could change in the NBA.

The NBPA has been quite active in the offseason, making changes and bringing up issues that have been affecting players in the league. It would be interesting to see if the Players Association does end up making a case for revising handed-out technical fouls if the call is overturned.