Warning Fans on ‘Never Seeing Him Again’, Shaquille O’Neal’s Bucket List Had Him Using His $400,000,000 Wealth to Conquer Niagara Falls

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal arrives with the winner s trophy after the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal’s NBA career is one that is beyond admirable. However, his prowess as an ace businessman is equally as impressive if not more. Since he retired from the NBA, the Lakers legend has built up a fortune of $400,000,000. And as a result of it, he has been able to do what fans often call ‘side missions’ for the majority of his time. However, while the Diesel ensures that his life is a fun one, there are two things he wants to try that are so dangerous, that the world at large might never hear from him again if he does decide to try them.

O’Neal’s ‘bucket list’ has seen him do a lot of different things. He has appeared on the WWE, Family Feud, and The Cube, while also being a DJ and a rapper at 51 years old. However, as per his own admission on The Jordan Harbinger Show, Shaq’s next quest could be the last he ever embarks on.

Shaquille O’Neal enlisted dangerous ‘bucket list’ demands

‘The Big Diesel’ has always been known to be a daring and adventurous person. However, even by his own standards, these items in Shaq’s new bucket list may admittedly be too dangerous. Here is what he said on the matter last year on the Jordan Harbinger Show.

“I have a dangerous bucket list. If it don’t go right, you could probably never hear from me again. And I’m only letting the world know about two of those things. I would like to skydive.

I would build a contraption that could survive at Niagara Falls… (my guys) don’t like it, but I want to do that.”

Shaquille O’Neal is a 7ft 1” man. Skydiving alone is a bit of a danger, but still plausible. However, freefalling down Niagara Falls is a completely different ball game.

Then again, this is Shaq we are talking about. There is nothing he wouldn’t do for a few thrills. Even if it gets a bit too dangerous for him. However, it is safe to assume that the Big Man hasn’t tried any of the above stunts yet.

O’Neal’s ‘side-quests’ started during his NBA career

It would be easy to believe that O’Neal’s side quests began after his NBA career ended. However, in actuality, his hip-hop career was going strong even during his early days in the league.

In fact, during his time with the Orlando Magic, Shaq was so good at the craft, he landed a 3-album deal with Jive Records.