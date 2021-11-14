“Warriors could find a way to win a few games without Stephen Curry being on his A-game”: Stephen A Smith reasons why Steve Kerr’s GSW can be the only 60-win team this season

Stephen A Smith believes Stephen Curry and his Warriors could be the only team in the NBA with a 60-win season.

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best NBA organizations over the past few years. After back-to-back underwhelming campaigns, missing out on postseason action, Stephen Curry and co. have started this season on a hot streak. Placed at the topmost position in the West, with a league-best 11-1 record, GSW is looking like the team to defeat.

With Chef Curry putting up MVP-like numbers yet again, Jordan Poole amid his breakout season, incredible production by the second unit, Gary Payton II igniting a stellar defense, the Warriors are finally looking like the championship team they once looked like in the late 2010s.

While many analysts and enthusiasts didn’t expect the San Francisco-based to perform as well as they have, Golden State is now considered a strong title-contender.

“The Warriors will be a 60-win team”: Stephen A Smith on Stephen Curry and co.

Amid their spectacular start, analyst Stephen A Smith believes the Warriors have the firepower required to win 60 games this season. He further went on to explain how Steve Kerr’s boys could even win a few games without Curry being on his “A-game”. SAS argued on the recent episode of ESPN’s “NBA Countdown”:

“I believe there will be a 60-win team. It’s gonna be the Warriors. You got perimeter shooting. You got free-throw shooting. More importantly, there’s plenty of dudes that take nights off, and these guys hit free throws. When you consider all of those things, and you consider the fact that plenty of teams take nights off.

I’m not just saying 60 because of Steph Curry, I’m saying because Klay Thompson is coming back. I’m saying 60 because I’m looking at Poole and Toscano and Gary Payton II and Damion Lee and those boys. And I can see plenty of situations where without Steph Curry being on his A-game, they find a way to win a few games.”

The Warriors finished their 8-game homestand winning 7 of those contests. Starting their 6-game road trip at Charlotte, GSW will surely hope to capitalize and increase the lead they have had on the other franchises in the association.