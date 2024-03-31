Warriors Fans Eagerly Await Klay Thompson’s Injury Report vs Spurs After Last-Second Scrub Against Hornets

The Golden State Warriors just closed out the Charlotte Hornets at home, increasing their win streak to three games. However, there is still bad news to keep track of, as Klay Thompson couldn’t feature in last night’s game, as he continues to battle injuries.

After their game against the Hornets, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr addressed concerns surrounding Klay’s sudden injury. Talking to the press, Kerr said the following, as per NBCS.

” He said he felt it a little bit in the Orlando game…He thought he was going to be fine, but during warmups pregame, it kinda stiffened up on him. Rick worked with him on the table before the game and decided not a good idea for him to play. “

Klay’s status ahead of the game against the San Antonio Spurs is still a big question mark. Pre-game reports show Klay as ” questionable” [ right knee, tendinitis], per ESPN.

Klay last played against the Magic, as the veteran shooter went off for 15 points and 2 rebounds on 32 minutes of play, per ESPN. Further, in the last five games prior to his injury, he was averaging 19.8 points per game, while shooting 46.9% from the field, and 37% from three-point range, according to Statmuse. So, despite a rough season, it is clear that the player had turned a corner, and was turning into a crucial player for the franchise once again.

The Warriors will need ‘size’ for their upcoming matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama possesses the biggest threat, as the Spurs rookie just went off for 40 (points) against the Knicks, at home. Being a tall 6ft7″ inch guard himself, Thompson’s presence and impact could make all the difference in the world for Golden State. Dub Nation will hope that he can come on and provide it tonight.

Klay Thompson has had a ‘decent’ season

Klay Thompson bet on himself when he turned down his player option and chose to become a free agent, this summer. The sharpshooter has done well to prove his worth as Thompson is averaging 17.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 42.6% shooting from the field, according to ESPN.

But Thompson’s journey wasn’t without adversities, as #11 even saw ‘the bench’ this season around. Thompson has since reinvented himself, becoming a threat off the bench, shooting 91% from the line and 38.3% from three this season, per Statmuse.

The fact that Thompson has gotten older is also undeniable. Injuries have slowed down the 4 x Champion, as he no longer is the two-way player he once was. But on the scoring end, Klay is still one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the league, as the Thompson shot is still as reliable as ever.