Lodging 38 Minutes in Win vs Sixers, LeBron James’ Status Hangs in Balance Yet Again as Lakers Host Pacers

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been on a roll lately. The Purple and Gold have won four of their last six contests, looking sharp as ever. The Lakers are coming off a dominant win against the 76ers, in which James scored 20 points, with 8 rebounds, and dished out six assists while playing 38 minutes. After securing a win against the 76ers, the Lakers will look to continue their winning streak while facing the Pacers at the Crypto.com center today.

Even though the team looks great, they might face difficulties against the Pacers, mainly due to a lack of healthy players. Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis look doubtful, as the injury report for the Lakers-Indiana game shows James as ‘questionable‘, while Davis as ‘probable’.

In the injury report, James has been flagged with left-ankle soreness (Peroneal tendinopathy), an injury which has been flaring up a lot for the 39-year-old. James did mention his ankle issues during the post-game presser of the 76ers game. For James’ explanation, things aren’t too serious and the Lakers can expect him to return soon, even if he doesn’t play against the Pacers.

That being said, James could probably lace up against the Pacers, as the team is looking to make a push for the playoffs. As currently seeded, the Lakers are sitting in the 9th spot, with a record of 38-32. At this crucial juncture, James and Co. cannot take their foot off the gas, as doing so could mean losing a guaranteed spot in this year’s postseason.

LeBron James and Co. look to make playoffs

LeBron James is the oldest playing member of the NBA. Even at the advanced age of 39, King James hasn’t slowed down significantly. This season, James has been averaging 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 8 assists on 53% shooting. The King has even improved his averages as the playoffs have pulled closer, averaging 26.0 points, 9.1 assists, and 8.0 rebounds, per game since the beginning of March.

Barring a few hiccups and injuries, even Anthony Davis has been playing at a high level this season. Davis has made 66 appearances for the Lakers thus far, averaging 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 55.5% shooting. The major issue for the franchise seems to arise from the Laker’s supporting cast, as the bench has been mostly inconsistent with their performances.

D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves will have to play pivotal roles in the Laker’s run for a Championship this season. With LeBron and Anthony Davis carrying the team throughout the season, the onus of supporting the Lakers superstars now lies on their young core. Even Rui Hachimura and Taurean Prince will have to show up, as the Lakers are in critical need of fixing their defensive coverages and three-point shooting.