Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga Details Big Change Behind Improvement After Making NBA History vs Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors have had a tumultuous 2023-24 season, with the team unable to find consistency in their lineups. Steve Kerr has been trying to get his championship starting five going, but their struggles have led to young players raising questions. As of late, the head coach has begun to trust Jonathan Kuminga more with his minutes, and it has started to pay dividends for the Warriors coach.

JK has been playing great basketball and seems more comfortable on the court. The player is coming off a game-winning 29 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, adding to his tally of eight straight games of 20+ points. His performance makes him the sixth player, 21 or younger, to score 20+ pts in 8 consecutive games while shooting at least 50% from the field.

During the post-game presser, Kuminga talked about his accolade, “As I keep getting better every other day, I know the game is gonna keep changing every other time. So, I just got to be aware of where people are coming from or who is open.

Being a forward, there are some changes a player has to make in playing style in comparison to other offensive pieces, which JK also highlighted in his statement, “Because as I put a lot of pressure on the rim, there is going to be lot of people trapping in the box and there is going to be some people wide open. So, just reading the game slowly and just kind of slowing down is helping me to see everything on the floor.”

With the Warriors struggling with injuries, suspension, and inconsistent performances, fans would be delighted to see the development of Kuminga. The game has not only slowed down for him, but he is also showing a lot of maturity with his decisions. With a strong build and unmatched athleticism, opponents are finding it difficult to stop the young man.

Though his offensive numbers have started to stand out, the youngster’s defense has also considerably improved. Steve Kerr has been trusting him with difficult assignments on defense, and he has shown discipline and maturity. Unlike the start of the season, Kuminga seems more settled on the court and is making fewer mistakes. Finally, the Warriors are seeing their No. 7 pick blossom and help Steph Curry on a nightly basis.

Kerr and Draymond Green talk about Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga’s recent stretch of performances has warranted a much-deserved appreciation from his head coach and teammates. Despite the initial differences, Kuminga has earned the trust of Steve Kerr, and the latter has been pleased by the youngster. In the post-game conference, after the win against the Grizzlies, the coach talked about the forward’s performance and said,

“JK has just really figured it out. The game has slowed down for him and he is understanding now – when to attack, how to attack. Thought he made some good passes tonight. He is just so powerful and explosive going to the rim. I think he is just seeing the floor better than ever.”

Warriors’ vocal leader and defensive anchor – Draymond Green, was also all praise for the youngster,

“He is going to carry us on now. I think that’s the maturation process, right? That’s why you draft a young guy like that with the seventh pick because the roles will reverse. And, you are starting to see that. He is starting to carry us more than we are carrying him. That’s what you hope to see.”

Green drew parallels to his career while trying to get the point across about Kuminga trying to carry the veterans. He has been raving about the youngster on his podcast as well. The veteran believes with Kuminga’s skillset and build – no one can guard the player. Despite a difficult season, Kuminga has given a ray of hope to the franchise.