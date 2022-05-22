“Warriors needed Kevin Durant to defeat LeBron James, not to go to the finals”: Fans of Lakers superstar go back and forth against Dubs fans as they start ‘Finals without KD’ debate

Until the end of time, there will be questions on whether the Golden State Warriors could have won two more Championships without Kevin Durant.

Very much like “Whether Michael Jordan achieves whatever he did without Scottie Pippen by his side,” we’ll never get answers to such questions.

Still, there’s a part of us that likes to discuss the “what ifs” in any sport. It’s an utter waste of time, keeping in mind that one has the least chance of changing other people’s beliefs with a debate.

But we still go beyond what’s necessary to indulge in such discussions with all our heart and soul. The debates might be subjective, but we believe just our opinions are right because they are facts-based.

And when it comes to LeBron James, his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Golden State Warriors, fans always go to recruitment the Dubs made, after losing the 2016 Finals.

Could the Warriors have won two more chips without Kevin Durant? If yes, can they do it now? NBA Twitter is back at it.

After going 3-1 up in the NBA Finals, no team had ever lost the series, before the Warriors did after being the heavy favorites the entire 2015-16 season.

While they also set the NBA record for the most wins (73-9) and several other team records throughout the season, the Dubs failed to capitalize on what could have been their second straight championship.

In the off-season, they added Kevin Durant to that team of 3x All-NBA players and Andre Iguodala who was the Finals MVP just a year ago. Although they got a lot of success in the following years, it wasn’t much big of a deal for most because they made it look too easy in the next two seasons, winning 2-straight chips.

And while that should be put to rest for good, the internet never fails to bring it up. Now that a Warriors team is looking like it’s going to reach the Finals for the first time in 3 years, NBA Twitter brought up the question.

But this time it was Warriors fans who asked would the debate in question die if the Warriors reach the Finals.

If the Warriors are able to make it back to the Finals those “They needed KD” takes are going to look dumber than they already do — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) May 21, 2022

Obviously, LeBron stans retreated.

They needed KD to defeat LeBron, not to go to the finals https://t.co/CpTysVrMeb — 👑 (@Kraljdzejms) May 21, 2022

The warriors were not beating the cavs without kd — Phil 🏀🏈⚽️(Mavs in 7) (@Philknowsball) May 21, 2022

Relax there’s no lebron kd or Giannis in the way for them — Grant (@Plugss_) May 21, 2022

They didn’t need him to be a championship caliber team but they needed him to beat Cleveland — Derrick (@bigbucket33) May 21, 2022

Maybe one maybe the other but not both, the Warriors wouldn’t have won 17 and 18 chips without The Slim Reaper.