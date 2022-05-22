Basketball

“Warriors needed Kevin Durant to defeat LeBron James, not to go to the finals”: Fans of Lakers superstar go back and forth against Dubs fans as they start ‘Finals without KD’ debate

"Warriors needed Kevin Durant to defeat LeBron James, not to go to the finals": Fans of Lakers star go back and forth against Dubs fans as they start 'Finals without KD' debate
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Draymond Green has 150, Michael Jordan has 148, and Dirk Nowitzki 149": Warriors point forward ranks 44th in career playoffs 3-pointers made
Next Article
"Managing personalities, I think that's their biggest job": Kevin Durant reveals key ingredient required to become a successful NBA head coach
NBA Latest Post
"Managing personalities, I think that's their biggest job": Kevin Durant reveals key ingredient required to become a successful NBA head coach
“Managing personalities, I think that’s their biggest job”: Kevin Durant reveals key ingredient required to become a successful NBA head coach

According to Kevin Durant, in order to be a head coach in the NBA, one…