“It says ‘three-time champ’ already”: When Klay Thompson Googled himself during Championship Press Conference with Draymond Green to make sure he’s a three-time NBA champion

Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson hilariously googles himself and was pleased with how quickly they updated his resume as 3x NBA champion.

We all know Klay Thompson is a funny guy and has a knack for bantering with fellow peers. One of the instances was during the post-game conference after the 2018 championship win. Klay Thompson and the Warriors were on the back of sweeping the Cavs in the 2018 Finals.

The incident in question was between Warriors teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. In the clip, Thompson is seen showing his mobile phone to Green as the two were wrapping up an interview. Sitting alongside them was Finals MVP, Kevin Durant.

Klay was heard saying to Draymond Green –

“It says three-time champion,”

Draymond explained it moments later by saying –

“Oh snap! Klay just googled himself. It says ‘three-time champ’ already… That’s dope!”

Apparently, Thompson googled himself and was surprised with how quickly his online profile was updated on search engines. Green immediately picked up the microphone and confirmed the news to the press. Check out the video here:

Draymond Green was as excited as Klay Thompson and happy for him. This shows a lot about Green’s personality. In addition, this is evidence about the great Warriors’ team chemistry.

Klay Thompson celebrates his third NBA championship in style

The Warriors and Klay Thompson took the streets of Oakland to celebrate their third championship in four years. Once Thompson stepped foot on the double-decker bus, he instantly created a new hashtag. Thompson became “Parade Klay” and went viral on social media.

The 5x All-Star was in the mood to party. Firstly, Klay led one group of Warriors fans with “Sweep” chants. Secondly, Thompson was seen throwing Warriors’ T-Shirts and autographed basketballs into the crowd. He even threw a perfect bounce pass that a young fan caught behind a barricade.

At one stop, Thompson was so absorbed in slapping a group of Warriors fans that he nearly collided with a police officer on a motorbike. At another stop, Thompson had so much fun with a Warriors fan holding the head of a crying LeBron James that Thompson laughed and posed for a photo with the fan. Check out the clip here:

Klay posed with Warriors fan holding a FatHead of a crying LeBron James https://t.co/yzr78bKmLm pic.twitter.com/eaAOnaRdZn — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 13, 2018

Klay was suffering from an ankle injury throughout the parade. However, it looks like he forgot about all the pain.

The Golden State Warriors are off to a strong start this season. In addition, Steph Curry is playing on an MVP level. When Klay does make a comeback this season, expect the Splash Bros and Warriors to make some voice in the league this season.

Hopefully, they make a Finals appearance and eventually win it sometime in the near future. We all can’t wait for ‘Parade Klay’ to make a return.