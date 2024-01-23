Warriors Trade Rumors: Will Mike Dunleavy Jr Move Klay Thompson Or Draymond Green Ahead Of The 2024 Trade Deadline?

Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. is expected to be busy over the next fortnight as his team, with a record 18-22, desperately needs a shake-up. The Warriors will be active in the trade market ahead of the deadline on February 8th. The franchise is reportedly targeting former Los Angeles Lakers and current Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma. But the most intriguing questions still revolve around veterans of the team, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1748377677306777728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While the Warriors are also interested in landing Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, the players who’ll be leaving the Bay Area remain a question. In a recent report, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Enquirer wrote,

Advertisement

“The Hawks have had negotiations with the Los Angeles Lakers about Murray. The [Philadelphia 76ers], Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and San Antonio Spurs have been mentioned as other teams with an interest.”

The Warriors could land one of those stars in a three-team trade that would see them part ways with Andrew Wiggins. The forward played a vital role in their run to the NBA title in 2022. However, his production has nosedived. He has gone from averaging over 17 points in the last two campaigns to a shade under 12 points per game this season. The Dallas Mavericks are interested in pairing the former first-overall pick with their superstar duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. They could facilitate a three-team trade that helps the Warriors land one of their targets.

Golden State is usually passive during the in-season trade period. However, these are unprecedented times for the Warriors dynasty, and they are willing to change course to turn the tide of their disastrous campaign.

Will the Warriors trade Klay Thompson or Draymond Green?

The Warriors’ shambolic season has prompted questions about the future of their Big 3 of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. While Curry has continued performing at an All-NBA level, the other two franchise cornerstones have been disappointing.

Thompson has been stunningly inconsistent. After averaging over 20 points for seven straight seasons, the guard form has dwindled to 17.3 points per game. This three-point shooting percentage is also at the lowest point of his career. Green’s trouble to stay on the court has been a massive headache for the Warriors. He has missed 24 of the Warriors’ 40 games this season, of which 21 have been due to suspension. In the 16 games he has played, he’s averaged 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.

Advertisement

Thompson will be a free agent in the offseason, and Green is in the first year of his four-year, $100 million contract extension that he signed last year. Both players could ideally be used to land a player that would upgrade the roster. However, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the team is unwilling to part ways with their icons. He wrote,

“There likewise continues to be zero indication that they would even explore trading franchise legends, Klay Thompson or Draymond Green.”

Per Stein, the Warriors are also not interested in parting ways with their 2021 first-round pick, Jonathan Kuminga, but are exploring deals with Wiggins as the centrepiece. He wrote,

“The Warriors are also known to be resistant to the idea of trading Kuminga, who was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in 2021. Given the limited success Golden State has found when pairing Kuminga with Andrew Wiggins, there is a rising belief among rival teams that the Warriors are increasingly open to the idea of trading Wiggins.”

The Warriors are showing loyalty toward their homegrown stars. It’s rare in the current NBA and a commendable stance from the franchise. However, it remains to be whether their affinity will hurt the team or help them return to the pinnacle.