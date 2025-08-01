Warriors Unwilling to Trade Jonathan Kuminga to Kings Over a Protected First-Round Pick

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

It seems that not a day goes by without some bit of NBA free agency news. Some players have gotten paid to stay home, such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren with the Thunder and James Harden with the Clippers, while others, such as Myles Turner and Nickeil-Alexander Walker, locked up big contracts to switch teams. Then there are guys like Damian Lillard and Chris Paul, who proved that you can go back home again by returning to the Blazers and Clippers, respectively.

One of the biggest names still on the board is Jonathan Kuminga, but the restricted free agent and the Warriors are locked in a staring contest over his future. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Kuminga rejected Golden State’s two-year, $45 million offer earlier this week because the deal included a team option in the second year and didn’t have a no-trade clause.

Kuminga’s agent has been seeking out sign-and-trade deals, but Sam Amick of The Athletic says that those talks are also at an impasse due to the Warriors’ stubbornness over the return. According to Amick, the Kings are offering Kuminga a three-year, $63 million deal and are willing to give the Warriors Malik Monk and a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2030.

The Warriors have insisted on removing the protections from the pick, and that’s why the deal is at a standstill.

It’s in everyone’s best interests to get this deal done. Kuminga fell out of Steve Kerr’s good graces for whatever reason last year and was only thrust back into the a meaningful role late in the season due to how depleted the Warriors became due to injuries. He can’t feel good about getting the chance to really shine if he returns there.

From the Warriors’ perspective, they’ve been unable to do much of anything this offseason as they wait out the Kuminga situation. Getting Malik Monk back would give them yet another shooter to pair with Steph Curry and Buddy Hield, while also freeing them up to round out the rest of their roster.

Al Horford has been linked to Golden State for weeks now, and Gary Payton II and Deandre Melton also remain unsigned. The sooner the Warriors can resolve the Kuminga situation, the sooner they can solidify their plans for next season.

Kuminga has flashed big upside during his time in the league, but he hasn’t yet fully blossomed into a star. He could have the chance to do that in Sacramento alongside Domantas Sabonis, especially since the Kings traded away De’Aaron Fox to the Spurs earlier this year.

This is one of the last big dominoes still in play this offseason. If the Warriors want to maximize their title window at the end of Steph Curry’s career, they had better figure it out.