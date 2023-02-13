Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Wizards? Warriors’ Potential Starting Lineup Ahead of Clash Against Kyle Kuzma and Co

Feb 3, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (left) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after a game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have suffered back-to-back losses. After losing to the Blazers on the road, the Warriors came back home and were handed a beating, courtesy of the Lakers. The biggest reason behind their loss was the absence of Stephen Curry in their lineup.

Although the Lakers lacked LeBron James as well, they had Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell guide them home. The Purple and Gold leveled the season series, securing a 109-103 win.

Six Warriors’ players scored in double digits, with Jordan Poole leading the pack with 29 points. However, it wasn’t enough to beat the Lakers.

As the Dubs prepare to host the Wizards for their 2nd matchup of the year, the fans wonder whether Stephen Curry will play tonight.

Stephen Curry will be OUT tonight

A few games ago, when the Warriors were hosting the Dallas Mavericks, Stephen Curry suffered a leg injury on a defensive play. He limped on his way to the bench, and was escorted to the locker room. Since then, the Dubs have released a report informing us of a partial tear to his tibiofibular ligaments. He also suffered a contusion to his lower left leg.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/a7Wtm5t044 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 9, 2023

This report indicated that he will be out till the All-Star Break, and will be re-evaluated after the same.

This means Steph will NOT be playing tonight. On top of that, Andrew Wiggins is also questionable with an ankle sprain.

Andrew Wiggins is questionable tomorrow against the Wizards with a right ankle sprain. Warriors have a Wizards, Clippers (in LA) back-to-back before All-Star break. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 13, 2023

Warriors’ potential starting lineup:

With Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins out, the Warriors might turn to this lineup tonight:

Klay Thompson

Draymond Green

Jordan Poole

Kevon Looney

Donte DiVincenzo

They might play Jonathan Kuminga over Donte, but that is on Steve Kerr’s discretion. We will have to wait and see what the final starting lineup would look like.

