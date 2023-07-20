“Was Hell to Guard Stephen Curry!”: Having Signed $53,827,872 Deal to Stay With LeBron James’ Lakers, Austin Reaves Recalls 2023 Playoffs Encounter Against Warriors Star

May 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the second half in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have made some big moves this summer. They’ve signed players to deals worth $191 Million, out of which $53,827,872 will be guaranteed to Austin Reaves over four years. A big reason behind his contract was his efforts on the court and how well he got along with LeBron James and the rest of the team. The Lakers had an unexpected playoff run, and Reaves played a big part in the same. While making an appearance on All The Smoke, Austin talked about playing against the Warriors and, more specifically, guarding Stephen Curry.

Reaves started all the games against the Dubs, and his primary defensive assignment was on Stephen Curry. While it was Jarred Vanderbilt who got credited as the ‘Stephen Curry stopper’, however, Reaves did an excellent job keeping up with the Warriors star as well. Here’s what he had to say about the matchup.

Austin Reaves describes the experience of guarding Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is one of the best players we’ve ever seen in the league. Despite his 6ft 2″ frame, the Warriors superstar has a gravity unlike any other. He draws double teams even when he is away from the ball, and what makes him so lethal is his off-the-ball movement.

Talking about the same, Reaves said,

“It’s honestly hell. The way he moves without the ball… You literally can’t ever relax. I remember Game 1 and 2, chasing him and Klay[Thompson] around and I couldn’t make a shot. Everyone’s like why can’t you make a shot. I ain’t got no legs! His approach to the game is too special. Just the way he sees the game and goes about the game. It was a lot of fun to play them. Yeah, but nah, it was hell to guard him[Stephen Curry].”

Steph has been giving defenders trouble for the good part of the last decade, and Reaves is the latest name on the list. It’ll be fun to see the next time the Lakers play the Warriors, with the 2022 Champs possibly looking to respond to a playoff elimination.

Shaquille O’Neal has a unique nickname for Reaves

You know you’ve made your mark in the NBA when the greats of the game talk about you. For Austin Reaves, it was not only being talked about by Shaquille O’Neal but also being given a unique moniker.

Back in March, when the Lakers were on their excellent run after the All-Star break, Shaq gave a nickname for the Lakers’ guard. The Lakers legend titled Reaves ‘White Beignet‘. While it’s not the flashiest of nicknames, I’m sure Reaves would’ve appreciated the recognition by the Hall of Famer.