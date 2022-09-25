Michael Jordan, who built his own $20 million golf course, had a very interesting take on Jordan Spieth

NBA GOAT Michael Jordan loves to golf but he also loves American professional golfer Jordan Spieth’s game.

Michael Jordan is a basketball GOAT. He is arguably the best player ever. Even modern sensations like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant considered the Chicago Bulls superstar an NBA legend.

But for a personality that sits atop everyone else, things must feel and look different. A 6-time NBA champion, the legacy he created continues to mystify fans across the world.

But even the greatest basketball player like to indulge in other things. For Jordan, it was golf and, well, gambling. An avid golfer, Jordan has some of the most entertaining golf stories of all time.

Like the time he bet Tiger Woods he would break 92 while participating in the Golf Digest US Open Challenge (Jordan won the bet).

So, needless to say, Jordan is close to golf. He loves to play the game, he loves to bet on it, and he loves to watch good golfers weave magic. One of his recent favorites is Jordan Spieth.

Spieth, an American professional golfer, is phenomenal. A former world number one, the 29-year-old is exceptionally good.

In 2012, while just 19, Spieth turned pro and has since been an incredible performer. In fact, he’s been so good that even Michael Jordan has taken note of it.

Also read: Who is Brad Stevens’ Wife? Celtics’ Former Coach’s Partner Trends Following His emphatic Statement on Ime Udoka-Travel Planner Fiasco

Michael Jordan believes Jordan Spieth is an exceptional golfer

In an interview with the RSNG magazine, Jordan revealed that he believed Jordan Spieth was comparable to a young MJ.

Jordan: “Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth – these are the young guys who have really taken the game to the next level, in the same way I did with basketball, I guess.’ ‘They are guys who understand the mechanics of the sport, from the course itself right the way through to the marketing plans, the global image, life away from golf. It’s a whole package these days and you have to be so smart and so resilient to be able to match all of that. It’s no mean feat.”

It’s high praise coming from one of the greatest American athletes. Especially because knowing Michael Jordan, nothing he says is hollow.

Moreover, MJ loves the game of golf, so it is quite likely he has followed Spieth’s career very closely.

His Airness, in all his glory, built an entire golf course worth $20 million. The Grove XXIII, owned by Jordan, opened up in Florida and is known for being super exclusive.

Drinks are DRONE DELIVERED at Michael Jordan’s golf course 🐐 (via mmozilo/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/8JqgbmcikG — Overtime (@overtime) May 9, 2021

Building his own course goes on to say a lot about the kind of obsession Michael Jordan has for the sport.

Also read: $400 million Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘bum’ and ‘cupcake’ jibe at the current crop of NBA players