HomeSearch

“Was Very Surprised”: Warriors’ Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis Recalls Draft Night, Joins Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren on Elite List

Shubham Singh
|Published December 24, 2023

“Was Very Surprised”: Warriors’ Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis Recalls Draft Night, Joins Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren on Elite List

Dec 22, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) fouls Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford (21) as he goes up for a shot during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Following an incredible 10 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block outing against the Washington Wizards, 2023 #57 pick Trayce Jackson-Davis recalled how he felt after falling so far down in the draft. In June 2022, the Washington Wizards swooped the four-year Indiana Hoosier Power Forward right at the end of the draft. Then they immediately traded him to the Golden State Warriors. During the post-game press conference after the Wizards-Warriors tilt, a reporter brought up the fact that his incredible double-double game came against the team that traded him on draft night. The reporter wondered if his double-double was an exclamation point against a team that didn’t keep him on the roster.

The Warriors Power Forward recalled, “Washington I think called me I think it was the draft day, they called me and the Spurs called me. They said ‘We’re thinking about taking you’ I think it was early in the second and we’re probably gonna get a pick. And then I was like ‘okay’. And then didn’t happen. So all of a sudden my agents called me the Warriors are trading Washington’s pick. I was like ‘okay’, but it is what it is at that point. I am happy to be here.” Then he expressed his astonishment at falling so low when a ton of teams had pursued him before the draft.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1738446668222312788?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

I was very surprised, honestly. I felt like my senior year in college I added a lot to my game — passing, blocking shots, rebounding at a high level, finishing,” added Jackson-Davis.

The big man has played a vital role in the Dubs’ last three wins. Before the double-double against the Wizards, he put up 10 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 blocks in the OT win against the Celtics. He is averaging 11.3 points, 12 rebounds, and 1.67 blocks per game in the last three games on 69.5%. The former Hoosier Forward joined the elite ranks of Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren as the only rookies to register a double-double in at least two straight games.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WarriorsPR/status/1738425812662243445?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw


He has proven that he deserved a higher place than 57 in the 2023 NBA draft.

Trayce Jackson-Davis backs his words

During the draft night, the disgruntled athlete tweeted, Y’all will regret it. I promise you.” In the pursuit of a guaranteed deal, Jackson-Davis had disinterested a lot of teams. However, the Warriors signed him to a four-year, $7,639,302 of which the first two years worth around $3 million is guaranteed. The deal has surely paid off thus far for both parties. Warriors’ ace scorer Stephen Curry has also taken notice of the blooming 23-year-old Power Forward who is filling in for indefinitely suspended Draymond Green. He recollected that the team informed him immediately on text when they drafted Jacskon-Davis.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1738463199199109316?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He pointed out that there was a narrative of a four-year college player arriving on the scene and bringing in maturity. And how he has proven the narrative right. The other half of the splash bros, Klay Thompson also showcased a lot of love to the rookie while lauding his performance. He endearingly named him “Trayce Jr.”, after his brother Trayce Thompson, who is on a minor league contract with MLB’s New York Mets.

Share this article

About the author

Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh is an NBA Journalist at SportsRush. He found his passion in Writing when he couldn't fulfil his dream of playing professional basketball. Shubham is obsessed with box scores and also loves to keep track of advanced stats and is, particularly, fond of writing CoreSport analytical pieces. In the league, his all time favorites were 80s Bad Boys, Pistons, while Dennis Rodman and his enthralling rebounding made him love the game more. It also made him realize that the game is much more than fancy scoring and playmaking. Shubham is also a huge fan of cricket and loves to watch all forms of women sports.

Read more from Shubham Singh