“Was Very Surprised”: Warriors’ Rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis Recalls Draft Night, Joins Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren on Elite List

Following an incredible 10 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block outing against the Washington Wizards, 2023 #57 pick Trayce Jackson-Davis recalled how he felt after falling so far down in the draft. In June 2022, the Washington Wizards swooped the four-year Indiana Hoosier Power Forward right at the end of the draft. Then they immediately traded him to the Golden State Warriors. During the post-game press conference after the Wizards-Warriors tilt, a reporter brought up the fact that his incredible double-double game came against the team that traded him on draft night. The reporter wondered if his double-double was an exclamation point against a team that didn’t keep him on the roster.

The Warriors Power Forward recalled, “Washington I think called me I think it was the draft day, they called me and the Spurs called me. They said ‘We’re thinking about taking you’ I think it was early in the second and we’re probably gonna get a pick. And then I was like ‘okay’. And then didn’t happen. So all of a sudden my agents called me the Warriors are trading Washington’s pick. I was like ‘okay’, but it is what it is at that point. I am happy to be here.” Then he expressed his astonishment at falling so low when a ton of teams had pursued him before the draft.

“I was very surprised, honestly. I felt like my senior year in college I added a lot to my game — passing, blocking shots, rebounding at a high level, finishing,” added Jackson-Davis.

The big man has played a vital role in the Dubs’ last three wins. Before the double-double against the Wizards, he put up 10 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 blocks in the OT win against the Celtics. He is averaging 11.3 points, 12 rebounds, and 1.67 blocks per game in the last three games on 69.5%. The former Hoosier Forward joined the elite ranks of Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren as the only rookies to register a double-double in at least two straight games.

He has proven that he deserved a higher place than 57 in the 2023 NBA draft.

Trayce Jackson-Davis backs his words

During the draft night, the disgruntled athlete tweeted, “Y’all will regret it. I promise you.” In the pursuit of a guaranteed deal, Jackson-Davis had disinterested a lot of teams. However, the Warriors signed him to a four-year, $7,639,302 of which the first two years worth around $3 million is guaranteed. The deal has surely paid off thus far for both parties. Warriors’ ace scorer Stephen Curry has also taken notice of the blooming 23-year-old Power Forward who is filling in for indefinitely suspended Draymond Green. He recollected that the team informed him immediately on text when they drafted Jacskon-Davis.

He pointed out that there was a narrative of a four-year college player arriving on the scene and bringing in maturity. And how he has proven the narrative right. The other half of the splash bros, Klay Thompson also showcased a lot of love to the rookie while lauding his performance. He endearingly named him “Trayce Jr.”, after his brother Trayce Thompson, who is on a minor league contract with MLB’s New York Mets.