“Wasn’t Stephen Curry A Choker?!”: NBA Twitter Lauds GSW MVP As Stat Displays Dominance In Finals Over Other Playoff Rounds

Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) points to his finger during the third quarter of game six of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The greatest shooter of all time, Stephen Curry is one of the best guards to suit up in the NBA. With an accurate jump shot to go along with some insane handles, precise passing, and high basketball IQ, the Golden State Warriors leader is a nightmare for any defender.

Since being drafted into the league almost 14 years back, The Baby-Faced Assassin has managed to win every major accolade ever. Apart from being selected to 9 All-Star Games and 8 All-NBA Teams, the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter has won 2 MVPs, 4 NBA championships, and is also the reigning Finals MVP.

Despite his success in the postseason, naysayers always criticise the former Davidson Wildcat for being underproductive in the finals series.

However, a stat that has gone viral on social media says likewise.

Stephen Curry has more total points in the Finals than in any other round in the postseason

According to “WarriorsMuse”, the future first-ballot Hall Of Famer has lodged more total points in the NBA Finals (928), than in any other round of the postseason.

Crazy Stat of the Day: Stephen Curry has MORE total points in the NBA Finals (928) than in the First Round (879), Second Round (846), and Conference Finals (917). pic.twitter.com/lgnkNhAclF — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) April 8, 2023

As soon as this information went viral on Twitter, fans of the San Francisco-based franchise called out all the haters who doubted Steph’s performance in the finals.

I was told he struggles in the NBA finals….. — Ya Mama (@Swish__20) April 8, 2023

Curry’s, easily top10 Finals performer all-time… easily! — David S. Vargas (@dupsidedown11) April 8, 2023

“Playoff chockers” don’t win four rings — Macdonald (@mac_zha) April 8, 2023

To the people saying the man doesn’t perform at the highest level 🤔 https://t.co/qGUV3R3Lz6 — John Gedric Tudio (@Tudsieroll) April 9, 2023

In case the 2022 Finals MVP or the 4th championship wasn’t enough, this could be one stat that answers all the haters.

Steph’s stats in the 2022-2023 season

After having struggled all year long, the Warriors are merely 1 game away from clinching a playoff berth without being a part of the play-in tournament. While the likes of Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have had vital contributions, huge props go to Chef Curry.

Shooting the ball at an incredible 49.2/42.6/91.4 shooting split, the shifty guard has averaged 29.5 points (3rd highest PPG season of his career), alongside 6.3 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game.

While the first-team All-NBA might not be on the cards, Curry’s spectacular individual season might be rewarded by making it to the 2nd or 3rd All-NBA Team.