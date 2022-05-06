“I have yet to see a no-excuses Steph Curry-led team win a ring!”: Max Kellerman GOES OFF on Warriors star as team face their first real challenge in 2022 playoffs

Max Kellerman goes off on Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, as the franchise hits a roadblock in the playoffs

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors may have just hit their first real challenge in the NBA playoffs.

After cruising past the Jokic’s Nuggets side in just 5 games, the Dubs now stand at 1-1 against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. And frankly, both games have been so close, both games played could have really gone either way.

With all this taking place, there finally comes some serious pressure. There come questions like ‘Can they really do this?’, ‘Do they have what it takes to win?’, and of course, ‘Can a Stephen Curry-led team really win it all?’. And that last question especially appears to be one that Max Kellerman is interested in.

The man recently got on the latest episode of the show ‘Keyshawn JWill and Max’, where he absolutely went off on Steph, while his co-hosts couldn’t help but shout in their disagreement.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Ja Morant is at 149.3 million, Steph Curry at 88M and Giannis at 46.2M”: Grizzlies superstar breaks yet another social media views record for the NBA

Max Kellerman says that a Stephen Curry-led team has never won a championship without excuses

Oh yeah. The man went there.

Speaking on the show, we mentioned prior, the man might as well have said ‘bombs away!’, because my god did he drop quite a few. And of course, we’re here to bring it right to you.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

“I have a yet to see a no-excuses Steph-lead Warriors team win a championship!”@maxkellerman explains why these playoffs could be huge for Steph Curry’s legacy. #KJM pic.twitter.com/ytp3ZbMpYO — Keyshawn, JWill & Max (@KeyJayandMax) May 6, 2022

We won’t lie. While Max is far too harsh here, he may have a point.

At the end of the day, the Warriors’ first championship in the Steve Kerr era was definitely helped on by the fact that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love were injured. And all championships after had a certain man named Kevin Durant, making them absolutely unstoppable.

Can a Steph-led team really win a ring that fans can’t put an asterisk on?

Also Read: “Stephen Curry didn’t handle the ball in Davidson, now he’s breaking people down”: Tiny Archibald compliments the Warriors MVP for showing tremendous improvements in his ballhandling skills