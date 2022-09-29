Just Like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Too Fails to Nudge the ‘Michael Jordan’ of Sumo Wrestling

After Stephen Curry fails, Klay Thompson too tries his hand at wrestling with GOAT sumo wrestler Hakuho Sho.

The Golden State Warriors have traveled across the globe to Japan as they face the Washington Wizards in two pre-season clashes. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and co. couldn’t be any more excited as they prepare to play in this campaign’s first international game.

Recently, during one practice session, the sumo wrestling GOAT – Hakuho Sho – visited the GSW camp. After Sho exchanged pleasantries with the defending champions, he gave out wrestling tips to the team.

First, the reigning Finals MVP tried his luck to wrestle Hakuho. Now, the 37-year-old is a retired professional with a long list of impressive achievements under his belt. Unsurprisingly, the 185-pound Curry was unable to move the 348-pound Mongolia.

Steph versus a sumo wrestler 😂pic.twitter.com/9jzjcK7M25 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 29, 2022

Later, Klay tried doing the same. And similarly, the second Splash Brother also failed miserably.

“He’s too– I can’t… Nah nah he’s too strong.” -Klay Thompson going at it with pro sumo wrestler 🤣pic.twitter.com/8cTobxl81q — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) September 29, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Klay Thompson fails to move Hakuho Sho

As soon as the hilarious clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Steph doesn’t have the ankles and Klay doesn’t have the knees for this — Rcito 🇵🇷⚡️ (@ramon_rican) September 29, 2022

Nigga Brushed Klay aside like a lil kid once again he’s in socks didn’t move a inch 😂 https://t.co/wkHy8Xw9Rb — Bobby Bxtch 😈 (@chederB0B) September 29, 2022

Someone tell him to teach everyone how to box out https://t.co/KhQMELsEG9 — T-Lo (@Lord_Loredo) September 29, 2022

Klay is a national treasure — Kai Glick (@GlickKai) September 29, 2022

Ok now watch yourself Mr. Sumo man. We need him healthy pic.twitter.com/TtuRlcF3UX — Von 🏴‍☠️ (@von1o1) September 29, 2022

It’s absolutely lovely to see the Warriors embrace the Japanese culture.

Hopefully, we are entertained by an action-packed battle tomorrow.

