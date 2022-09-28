“Host ESPYs for 30 Years or Co-host the Draymond Green Show?”: Stephen Curry Breaks No Sweat in Choosing Between Warriors’ Teammate and Award Show

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry wastes no time in snubbing his teammate, chooses 30 years of ESPYs over Draymond’s podcast

The 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner. The Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards traveled to Japan for the NBA Japan Games to kick things off. The defending Champions would take on the Wizards for two games in Japan as part of their pre-season.

It’s been a long three and a half months since the Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship. The Warriors haven’t been slacking since though. Stephen Curry hosted the ESPYs this year, where he won three awards. He also graduated from Davidson, had his jersey retired, and got enshrined in their Athletics Hall of Fame. Along with all that, Steph also got the key to the city of Charlotte.

Draymond Green has been keeping busy as well. The 4x NBA Champion married his long-time partner Hazel Renee in August. He also was enrolled in the Michigan State Hall of Fame.

Also Read: “Watching LeBron James vs Stephen Curry to cost $900”: The Most Expensive Ticket Since Last Game of Kobe Bryant

Stephen Curry recently also released a children’s book titled ‘I have a Superpower.’ For its promotion, Steph was interviewed by Ashley Nicole Moss, who got him to engage in a game of This or That.

Stephen Curry chose hosting the ESPYs over Draymond Green’s podcast

During his time in the interview with Ashley Nicole Moss, Stephen Curry played a fun game of This or That. Basically, Ashley would put forth two choices, and Steph had to select one of the two. Pretty simple, right?

However, the levels of questions kept rising from Easy to Expert. She asked him about making the playoffs or watching LeBron James win his 5th ring. For the Expert question, she decided to make him choose between hosting the ESPYs for 30 years or co-hosting the podcast with Draymond Green.

Steph laughed and said,

“I’ll see you in July for the next 30 years!”

Also Read: Stephen Curry is “not going to soften up” by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s #1 praise

Ouch, that has to sting a little if you’re Draymond. However, it makes sense why Steph would not want to be a co-host. Running a podcast isn’t easy and requires a lot of time commitment. Curry is a busy man who already shuffles his time between training, basketball, family, and ventures. To find time for one more new thing would be terribly hard for the 2x MVP.