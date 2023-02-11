WATCH: 48 year old Michael Jordan silences doubters with a Dunk

June 5, 1998; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan dunks in game two of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time. Given his resume and skill set, there can be no denying that.

Six NBA Championships, five MVPs, a DPOY, and much much more. All while being one of the most electrifying athletes on the court. The man could shoot and dunk his way to a win.

However, years after his retirement many wondered if he was still the GOAT. Could His Airness still perform dunks? Well, he showed the doubters just what he is capable of.

Michael Jordan proved his doubters wrong by dunking at the age of 48

As with any case, once an athlete starts to grow older, many begin to question their ability. Not everyone can have the longevity of Cristiano Ronaldo or Tom Brady or even LeBron James.

As such, 11 years ago, when Michael Jordan was 48 and was handling a basketball camp, many questioned if he still had what it takes. Specifically, whether he had what it takes to still perform a simple dunk.

Well, in good old MJ fashion, His Airness proved his doubters wrong.

He taught the students at that camp one thing. Never question greatness, especially when it is the greatness of a six-time NBA Champion who is known for his crazy air time.

The fact that anyone even doubted Jordan is crazy. After all, everyone knows that Michael loves to take things “personally”.

Michael hated losing and always took things “personally” every time he did

One of the reasons Michael Jordan is who he is come down to his competitiveness. The man hated losing, even in simple day-to-day activities. Whether it was a game of cards or losing out on an MVP. Every time he lost, MJ took it “personally”, and more often than not it was the winner who would live to regret it.

Whether you see him as a sore loser or someone addicted to winning. There is no doubt that it was this drive that made him one of the greats.

