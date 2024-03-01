mobile app bar

Mavericks Injury Report: Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Against the Celtics After Combining for 75 Points in His Last 2 Games?

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

Feb 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) grabs his side against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks have their work cut out as they face the number one seed in the Eastern Conference on the road. Having won their last nine games in a row, the Boston Celtics are on a roll as they hope to make it a 10-game win streak with a win against the Mavericks. Dallas will be needing Luka Doncic in their starting lineup tonight if they want to snap the Celtics’ nine-game winning streak. 

As per the official injury report of the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic as “questionable” for tonight’s game at TD Garden. Doncic’s availability is in question due to a sprain in his left ankle along with a broken nose.

The Dallas Mavericks are fresh off a win against the Toronto Raptors. The Mavs finished the game 136-125, with Doncic leading the game with a triple-double, scoring 30 points, dropping 16 assists, and grabbing 11 rebounds. He also had 2 steals to go along with that stat-stacking performance. The Slovenian superstar seems to be in prime MVP form, tallying 75 points in his last two games.

Luka Doncic dropped his 39th 30-point triple-double game of his career at Scotiabank Arena. He now has the third-most 30-point triple-double games in NBA history. As for Doncic’s availability for the game against the Celtics, it seems highly likely that he will suit up for the crucial contest. The Mavericks are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference with a 34-25 record. They will need Doncic to rack up a few wins to avoid play-in contention, especially with a tough schedule ahead.

Can Luka Doncic and the Mavs snap the Celtics’ win streak?

The Boston Celtics have been a solid contender since the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. The team has cemented their place atop the Eastern Conference from the start and is looking to continue on that pace. Based on the Celtics’ 46-12 record so far, the team is well on its way to being one of the first teams to secure a playoff spot. As for the game against the Mavericks, the outcome solely depends on whether Luka Doncic will be suiting up for Dallas or not.

Doncic and Kyrie Irving seem to be one of the hottest dynamic duos so far this season. Both players seem to have an excellent understanding of one another as they’ve been able to keep their egos aside for the betterment of the team.

It would be an interesting matchup to see the duos of both teams go head-to-head with one another. Tune into ESPN at 7:30 PM ET to see the Celtics host the Mavericks on their home turf.

