WATCH: Anthony Davis Gets His Revenge, Puts Jaren Jackson Jr. on a Poster

Mar 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) moves to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have a very special night tonight. Hosting the Memphis Grizzlies, the Lakers are set to retire Pau Gasol’s jersey at halftime. He’ll be the 12th Laker to have his jersey retired and will have it right next to Kobe Bryant’s #24 jersey. Knowing the importance of the day, Anthony Davis decided to put on a first-half show.

Playing without LeBron James, Davis had 15 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks in the 19 first-half minutes he played. While going for his 10th rebound, Davis took a hit to the face, resulting in a brutal cut on his nose.

Anthony Davis started bleeding after he took a hit to the face from David Roddy. pic.twitter.com/2DrZ5tkJrT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2023

Despite the injury, Davis returned to the floor and is still playing. Before getting injured, AD did manage to get his revenge on Jaren Jackson Jr.

Also Read: Pau Gasol is Proud European Players are Not “Soft” Anymore, But the Best in the NBA

Anthony Davis put JJJ on a poster

A week ago, the Grizzlies hosted the Lakers. Back then, the Grizzlies came up with the win, tying the season series at one apiece. Tonight, the two teams are fighting for important causes. Grizzlies are trying to hold on to the #2 spot from the rising Kings. On the other hand, the Lakers are fighting to secure a play-in spot.

Last week, Jaren Jackson Jr. put AD on a poster while going for an offensive rebound and putback.

JAREN JACKSON JR. JUST ANNIHILATED ANTHONY DAVIS pic.twitter.com/YOBrcpnIIY — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) March 1, 2023

It didn’t take Anthony Davis long to return the favor.

Anthony Davis snatches the offensive rebound and dunks it over Jaren Jackson Jr pic.twitter.com/GKHSUvFHQz — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) March 8, 2023

This would have surely filled the team with energy. As we move on to the 2nd half with the scores at 57-56 Memphis lead, the Lakers fans would hope to see more of these dunks and hopefully a win on the home court.

Also Read: “That’s how I deal with it.”: Pau Gasol on How he Chooses to Remember Kobe Bryant Ahead of his Jersey Retirement